Fans Dramatically Bash New Magic Kingdom Resort Addition, “Why Is the Magic Gone From Disney?”

Later this year, the Walt Disney World Resort will officially debut its newest Magic Kingdom resort area addition, but fans are not happy about the change.

The Disney Experiences brand is an evolutionary beast. Not a year goes by when Disney executives begin conceiving, developing, and executing new ideas to remain innovative and imaginary.

On the attraction front, in the last two years alone, Disney World has added two flagship rides: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

In the near future, the House of Mouse will also drastically expand the offering at both Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

A permit filed at the former sees the “Beyond Big Thunder” project officially commence, while over at Animal Kingdom, Imagineers are beginning the initial development of the Tropical Americas location set to replace DinoLand U.S.A. at the Disney park.

Both of these updates, as well as others coming down the pipeline (read: Test Track retheme), will come as Bob Iger pledges $60 billion company-wide, half of which will be situated towards parks and resorts. With $30 billion to play with, how will the Mouse House give guests the biggest bang for their buck?

And, we know–despite Iger’s massive payout–that the value-for-money experience is something Disney is massively drifting away from. As costs rise across tickets, offerings like Disney Genie+, food and beverage items, and accommodation, many guests feel priced out by the parks, especially at Walt Disney World.

Speaking of accommodation, it’s not just attractions that are being developed in Florida. No, the parks in the Sunshine State are also getting new places to stay.

One of Disney World’s most beloved resorts, and one that is as old as the park itself, is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. In late 2022, Disney shared that a new Disney Vacation Club tower would be constructed at the Polynesian.

This information was quickly rejected by fans, claiming the addition of a tower-style accommodation in the heart of this resort takes away from the themeing present at the hotel, with some even going so far as to name it the “Disney Marriott.”

Now, over a year on, Disney Parks Blog has shared important information regarding the new structure, which has been confirmed to be named the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows and will take guests “on a storytelling journey that brings to life the spirit of Polynesia.”

“Projected to open in December 2024, the proposed 10-story tower overlooking the stunning views of the Seven Seas Lagoon will celebrate the natural world and, of course, the magic of Disney,” reads the announcement.

It seems that Disney is aware of the naysayers, though, by reminding fans that a “prominent tower” was included in the original concept designs for the Polynesian Village Resort.

“Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will complete the vision created by Disney Imagineers decades ago while embracing the rich culture from the Polynesian Islands,” says the post.

The announcement also shares that Walt Disney Imagineering worked with artists from all over the world for the interior artwork and paneling featured throughout.

Island Tower will “feature a variety of room types that will sleep from two to nine guests, such as duo studios, spacious one- and two-bedroom villas and brand-new two-bedroom penthouse villas.”

For all of the pomp and spectacle of Disney’s announcement, park fans continue to be less than impressed by the construction of this tower at the the Polynesian.

After posting an announcement video on social media, fans flooded the comments with negative responses aimed at the lack of creativity and the need to create corporate-looking spaces at places like the Walt Disney World Resort.

“Well, I’m glad I got to stay at the Polynesian once before the overwater bungalows ruined that view from the beach and once before this monster took away the luau and another picturesque view,” one user on Instagram wrote. “[N]o more Polynesian for me–why is the magic gone from Disney?”

Another comment echoed the above: “Disney, this looks like garbage. Why do you continue to cheap out your resort? If this doesn’t sell well, please reflect on what everyone is saying in the comments. This doesn’t look like the Disney difference; it looks like a generic Las Vegas resort.”

More comments likened the Island Tower to popular hotel brands, with a user saying, “Ah yes, the Polynesian Marriott,” another writing, “My favorite disney Holiday Inn!!!” and one claiming it looks like a Hilton.

There were positive comments on the post, but the loudest were the ones criticizing Disney for this addition. It will be interesting to see how many bookings the new DVC Island Tower receives once it begins accepting guests.

Disney Parks Blog shares the important dates:

June 4: Disney Vacation Club members can make early rental reservations by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Disney Vacation Club members will be able to make points-based reservations at a later date. June 5: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can start booking rental reservations by contacting (407) 934-7639. June 6: All guests can make reservations online or by contacting (407) 934-7639.

What do you think of the new Island Tower addition at Magic Kingdom’s Polynesian Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!