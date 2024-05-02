Disney Blocks Guests From Entering as Park Faces Critical Crowd Levels

An entire Disney theme park is now full, with guests being turned away at the front gates.

With so many incredible rides, unforgettable scenery, spectacular live shows, and delicious food, there’s a reason the Disney theme parks are so popular. From Disneyland in California to Magic Kingdom in Florida, millions of guests flood the Disney theme parks each and every year, with The Walt Disney Company constantly revealing new experiences to further entice guests, both new and returning.

This popularity can have negative implications for the Disney theme parks, with wait times skyrocketing as a result. What’s worse is when the theme parks hit capacity, resulting in guests being turned away. While not typical, this is something observed at the Disney theme parks from time to time, especially those overseas.

Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort hit capacity on Thursday, May 2, with guests being turned away from the front gates by new signs.

The “Park Full” sign has finally gotten an upgrade from the big red placard:

Disneyland Paris has begun informing guests that Disneyland Park is now completely full. Thankfully, guests can still visit Walt Disney Studios for the time being if they choose to. This marks the second time Disneyland Paris has been “full” this week.

It appears the slow season doesn’t really exist for Disney anymore. Years ago, Guests could book a trip to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland during slower months like February or September and could expect lower crowd levels. Now, it’s different, with the Disney Parks and Resorts seemingly always being full.

However, this popularity makes sense, as the Disneyland Paris Resort features several iconic Disney theme park experiences, like Peter Pan’s Flight and “it’s a small world.” Disneyland Paris also has quite an extensive list of rides and attractions unique to the European resort. Guests can take flight on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force as they join Captain Marvel and Iron Man on an exhilarating adventure or sail through the seven seas with Crush from Finding Nemo (2003) on Crush’s Coaster.

The resort also features unique twists on iconic Disney attractions like Phantom Manor and Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, which are the resort’s versions of Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain, respectively.

Disneyland Paris features two theme parks: Disneyland Pak and Walt Disney Studios Park, with the latter undergoing some of the most extensive renovations the Disney community has ever seen.

Walt Disney Studios Park opened in 2002, taking heavy inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering guests several attractions and experiences based on Hollywood backlots. As time went on, this theme and the park’s selection of rides continued to feel more and more dated, with certain attractions closing entirely.

Following years of criticism over Walt Disney Studios being the “worst” Disney theme park, Disneyland Paris made a very exciting announcement. Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris revealed it would be renamed Walt Disney Studios completely as the park continues its extensive refurbishments.

Soon, the theme park will be known as Disney Adventure World, with Disneyland Paris finally dropping the Hollywood studio backlot, which the park has known for over two decades.

