Disneyland Resort Bans Filming, Guests Escorted Out of Theme Park

A recent incident at Disney California Adventure Park suggests that Disneyland Resort may have finally listened to fans and banned social media influencers from filming at the Southern California Disney parks.

Content creation is one of the most contentious topics among Disney Parks fans. Social media influencers bring the magic of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to fans at home, spreading magic worldwide. They also disrupt other Disney Park guests’ experiences by loudly live streaming on attractions or taking over popular theme park activities. One influencer allegedly “yelled obnoxiously about diarrhea” to force families to leave a crowded area so he could livestream a motivational speech to his followers.

Tokyo Disney Resort gave fans hope when it restricted auxiliary filming equipment and enacted strict vlogging rules at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. According to guests, the new policies effectively banned live streaming and other disruptive influencer behavior.

Though Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced any official social media or filming bans, a recent report suggests that Disney cast members are fed up with obnoxious influencer behavior. Last week, Redditor u/Vivelerock810 witnessed security escorting an influencer from Disney California Adventure Park.

“She was clearly videoing herself talking and trying food and she had a video set up on top of a stroller handle,” the guest wrote. “…I saw her in a crowd but a little later I saw her getting walked out by four security guards… It was really surprising.”

Notably, the influencer in question is visible about ten minutes into a video posted by vlogger JoJo’s World on YouTube. Watch below and look for a woman wearing a bright yellow hat:

It’s unclear exactly why security confronted the content creator. Given that JoJo’s World was allowed to record at Disney California Adventure Park on the same day, it’s unlikely that Disneyland Resort instituted a widespread filming ban overnight. Inside the Magic will report any updates to the Disney parks’ code of conduct.

The latest report comes weeks after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning social media apps for minors under 14, impacting Walt Disney World Resort guests. Teens aged 14 to 16 can use social media with their parents’ permission. Some Disney Parks fans cheered the legislation, with some Floridians arguing that social media ruined Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

