Live Streamer Ruins Disneyland Ride, Gets Away With It

A Disneyland Resort guest recently spoke out after a live-streamer ruined their first experience on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Rise of the Resistance is the most popular attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests must wait on standby or purchase an Individual Lightning Lane to ride.

“Join the Resistance in an epic battle against the First Order on this exciting ride,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!”

“The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

Live Stream Experience

A live-streamer recently ruined Reddit user u/TheLazyLounger and their fiancé’s first ride on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. They tried to avoid boarding with the live-streamer, but they were forced to ride together.

“We let about 3 or 4 parties ahead of us, then the cast member organizing the groups asked all groups for their sizes,” they said. “We were the only party of 2 and he brought us right on up…next to the streamer.”

“[He] had his phone on full blast brightness, a handheld steadicam tripod, the works,” the guest continued. “I asked him politely to put it away.”

“With all due respect, I’m live streaming,” the content creator allegedly replied.

“Understood, but it’s a dark ride, there’s a kid behind us, and it’s my fiancé’s first time,” the guest said.

“Did you seriously ask me twice?” the streamer yelled. “I’m streaming, just enjoy the ride.”

The ride worsened from there.

“He proceeded to have his phone in our faces the entire time, it absolutely sucked,” the guest recalled. “Cast members said there was nothing to be done. Really frustrating.”

The guest tried telling Disney cast members what happened after exiting the attraction: “He said nothing could be done. I didn’t ask to go again and probably should have.”

The identity of the live-streamer is unknown.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.