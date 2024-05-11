Disney Recasting One of ‘X-Men’s Most Iconic Roles: Report

Marvel Studios has recently revealed exciting details regarding the much-anticipated third installment in the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3. This forthcoming chapter is set to seamlessly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now rebranded as 20th Century Studios) and their Fox X-Men Universe.
With the confirmed inclusion of the X-Men in the primary MCU storyline, it’s only natural for Marvel Studios to show eagerness to reintegrate the X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated portfolio. Moreover, there is potential for them to craft their own MCU-specific adaptations within the currently established “Sacred Timeline”, as termed by Disney+’s Loki (2021).
This will inevitably include characters such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (or, as he calls himself, “Marvel Jesus”), played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, played by Hugh Jackman. The duo’s eagerly awaited film, Deadpool & Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, remains the only Marvel Studios theatrical release for 2024.
Now, it appears as if one of the X-Men’s most iconic roles is about to be recast.
A Brand New X-Men Cast?
According to the anonymous Marvel insider My Time To Shine Hello, it appears that Marvel might have found their new Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm — with the iconic role potentially filled by Janelle Monàe. Austin Verse posted the following report on X/Twitter:
Marvel Studios Had Discussions With Janelle Monàe About A Huge Marvel Role
-It’s Rumored That She’ll Portray Storm In The MCU X-Men ⚡️
Via: @MyTimeToShineH
Marvel Studios Had Discussions With Janelle Monàe About A Huge Marvel Role
-It’s Rumored That She’ll Portray Storm In The MCU X-Men ⚡️
With actress Keke Palmer allegedly also being eyed (potentially as the MCU’s iteration of Rogue), it seems like Marvel is definitely getting ready to bring this new team of superheroes to life on the big screen if these reports are to be believed.
Halle Berry portraying Ororo Munroe/Storm was absolutely iconic — but now there’s a chance for a brand new icon to take the stage.
Key figures in the Fox X-Men narrative included Patrick Stewart embodying Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey AKA the Dark Phoenix, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast/Hank McCoy, and Anna Paquin as Marie D’Ancanto, recognized as Rogue, among others.
Following the release of films such as X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), the franchise ventured into prequel storylines and grappled with themes of time travel. These films introduced younger versions of iconic characters like Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, depicted by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.
Do you think Janelle Monàe would make a good Storm? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!