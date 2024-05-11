Disney Recasting One of ‘X-Men’s Most Iconic Roles: Report

Marvel Studios has recently revealed exciting details regarding the much-anticipated third installment in the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3. This forthcoming chapter is set to seamlessly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now rebranded as 20th Century Studios) and their Fox X-Men Universe. Related: Dwayne Johnson To Replace Ian McKellen as ‘X-Men’s Biggest Villain in Disney Reboot: Report With the confirmed inclusion of the X-Men in the primary MCU storyline, it’s only natural for Marvel Studios to show eagerness to reintegrate the X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated portfolio. Moreover, there is potential for them to craft their own MCU-specific adaptations within the currently established “Sacred Timeline”, as termed by Disney+’s Loki (2021).

This will inevitably include characters such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (or, as he calls himself, “Marvel Jesus”), played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, played by Hugh Jackman. The duo’s eagerly awaited film, Deadpool & Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, remains the only Marvel Studios theatrical release for 2024.

Now, it appears as if one of the X-Men’s most iconic roles is about to be recast.

A Brand New X-Men Cast?