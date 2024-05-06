Disney’s Political Policies Now Relaxed, Theme Parks Bend Rules

Is Disney relaxing its policy around the dress code? It appears that the answer is yes, but not in the ways that you might think.

Disney World, Disneyland, and all of the Disney parks around the world are meant to be family theme parks. This means that humans of all ages are granted entry, and because of that, Disney looks to ensure that all guests get as much of a G-rated visit as possible.

When we think of the Disney dress code, women’s apparel typically comes to mind due to the recent uptick in rejections at the park’s front gates. If you try to enter a Disney park with too much skin revealing, or if you are wearing a shirt that seems like it can untie very easily, it is up to the cast member’s discretion on whether you will be allowed into the parks.

Initially, when a guest wore something inappropriate for the Disney parks, Disney would allow the guest to visit one of the gift shops and pick out a replacement clothing item that they could wear in its place, free of charge. This information was then released to the internet as a sort of “hack” that guests could use to get a free shirt.

After Disney noticed guests were abusing the system, they took it away.

Now, if you wear something that is not allowed in the parks, you will be told to leave and come back when you have an appropriate shirt.

It is important to note, however, that the amount of skin shown is not the only way to have an inappropriate shirt on. Below is a full list of the clothes that are not allowed at Walt Disney World, in addition to costumes or floor-length dresses or skirts for guests over the age of 14, as Disney does not want any regular guests to be mistaken for a performer.

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Disney also states, “We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.” In their rules, Disney clearly shows a political agenda in the parks, as guests have been kicked out of Walt Disney World for bringing in political signage.

This means that Disney reserves the right to ask anyone to change clothing others find inappropriate.

In the past, we saw Disney become stricter with political stances in the parks, especially during the President Donald Trump administration, as many fights would break out at the Magic Kingdom attraction Hall of Presidents, which has a Trump animatronic, among all of the other American Presidents.

Now that the brawls have calmed down, political attire is on the gray area of the allowed / not allowed spectrum. With the upcoming election repeating the same battle we saw four years ago, it will be interesting to see if the arguments resume at Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World as they did four years ago.

Disney guest Donald replied to Original Orange Bird’s post of a guest wearing a political shirt at Walt Disney World, stating that there has been a lot more guests sporting political gear at the parks as of late.

In retrospect, I shouldn’t have been, but I was genuinely surprised at how many political shirts people wore to WDW. Being a DL local, it was jarring. I just can’t imagine making politics my identity even on VACATION.

One ex-cast member replied, “I remember when I was photopass at WDW, I would have the guests cover their shirts by crossing their arms so it wouldn’t be a main focus of the picture.” Here, we can see that while Disney will sometimes allow the clothing to be worn, the cast is trained not to have it heavily photographed while in the parks.

The comments on the post also bring up points as to why Walt Disney World has a much stronger outward political presence via their guests, and many believe that it is due to California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, having a stronger left-wing belief system and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis leaning more right wing. This thought process may have some validity to it, as many of the political clothes worn are typically in support of the Republican Party; however, it is impossible to categorize every guest into one of two extremist categories.

Overall, it is clear that wearing political shirts, such as the pro-gun shirt above, which does violate some of Disney’s overall rules, is no longer being so strictly governed.

Should Disney ban political clothes overall?