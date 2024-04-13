Disney Parks Now Allow Obscene, Suggestive Clothing

The Disney dress code became a hot-button topic in 2022 after a viral TikTok encouraged guests to wear inappropriate clothing to the Disney theme parks. After a few Disney cast members gave complimentary t-shirts to guests who accidentally violated the attire policy, social media users tried to purposely get “dress-coded” for a free souvenir.

In response, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort stopped offering free clothing to anyone violating the theme parks’ dress code. Security cast members still cracked down on violations but forced guests to purchase their own replacement shirts or change at their Disney Resort hotels or vehicles.

The Disney dress code trend spread like wildfire. People who’d never visited a Disney park in their lives suddenly knew in great detail that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort didn’t allow shirts held together by ties, bra-style tops, and more. Some felt it was too strict, calling it misogynistic to police women’s clothing. Others felt like the Mouse could go further.

Now, though, Disney Parks fans say that some cast members have stopped enforcing the existing attire rules. This week, Disneyland Resort fans on Reddit discussed inappropriate clothing they spotted at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

“My sister and I were fascinated with an older woman who had come to the park wearing one of those pink towel dresses with terry cloth straps that you wear at pools or around your house,” u/Kip-Anna recalled. “…The fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra or any leggings and just a pair of flip flops made it look like she had just got out of the shower. It remains the weirdest/most interesting outfit I ever saw at Disneyland.”

“We…notice a lot of shorts that are like a second pair of underwear – the kind where you know when they sit down the… bottom part of their butt is touching whatever they’re sitting on every time,” u/Carrie_Oakie replied.

Much of the offensive clothing wasn’t revealing but featured controversial messaging.

“There are some very interesting choices of clothes, though, that make me wonder how they got into the park,” u/ChewieBee wrote. “Some people wear clothes that my wife calls ‘confident’ because of how revealing they are. Yesterday I saw a political shirt that said ‘Gina Carano Was Right!’ in bold block letters and another political shirt that said ‘Raise Lions, Not Sheeps.’”

“Last month I saw a man wearing a shirt that said ‘f**k Joe Biden’ in huge letters on the back,” said u/febfifteenth. “I thought it was wildly inappropriate for a family friendly park, but I guess people have to make statements.”

If you’re unsure about one of your planned Disney Park outfits, it’s best to choose something else. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort forbid costumes and masks for guests 14+, “clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics; excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard; bare feet; clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment; [and] visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs.”

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have a stricter dress code? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.