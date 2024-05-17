Terrifying Disney Incident: “Indecent Assault” Occurs During Elementary School Field Trip

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault after an incident at a Disney park yesterday.

Disney may be the leading specialist in manufactured magic, but incidents can – and do – still occur at its theme parks, just like any other public environment.

Today, it was revealed that one Disney park guest was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault after an incident that took place yesterday (May 16, 2024).

According to local news website Yomiuri, a 53-year-old man was apprehended by Urayasu police after a woman – said to be in her twenties – reported that he pressed his exposed lower body and genitals against her inside Tokyo Disneyland, the original theme park at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The woman grabbed him by his clothes as he tried to run away and managed to subdue him. Tokyo Disney Resort cast members subsequently reported the incident to Urayasu police, who have stated that the incident took place in broad daylight at the notoriously busy theme park, at approximately 1.30 p.m.

Not only was the accused a fellow guest at Tokyo Disneyland, but he was apparently at the park as a teacher leading a trip for a special needs class of children from Tamamoro Elementary School, located roughly two hours away from Tokyo Disneyland by car.

The local board of education has since addressed the arrest and issued an official apology over the incident during a press conference. The teacher in question – who has been named by Japanese newspaper The Mainichi as Mamoru Sueki – has since denied the charges, insisting “I did not push anything.”

A similar incident recently occurred at Walt Disney World Resort, where Florida schoolteacher Chris Allen-Black was arrested in April after exposing himself and masturbating in front of children and vacationing families through an open window at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel.

One of the guests who witnessed Allen-Black at the hotel said “she felt uncomfortable,” while another said “she felt unsafe for any families or children that may be visiting Walt Disney World with their families.”

Another incident – which also took place at Disney World – made headlines in February, after a video of a drunk guest being arrested at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort after slapping a Disney security guard on her “left buttock” went viral. The incident itself reportedly occurred in March 2023.

