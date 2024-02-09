Drunk Man Strips, Cries for Help During Sexual Assault Arrest in Disney World

New footage reveals more information regarding the arrest of a 36-year-old man in Walt Disney World.

Police body cam footage has been released, providing further insight into the arrest of a South Dakota man at the Walt Disney World Resort. The incident in question took place in March 2023, with police officers arresting Andrew Ticknor after he allegedly slapped a Disney security guard on her “left buttock” at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. The original arrest was reported and documented last year, but new footage has recently been released, showing exactly how the arrest transpired.

The new footage was uploaded to a YouTube channel named Police Journeys, with the video providing over 40 minutes of video and audio recordings. The 36-year-old man was trespassed at the request of the security guard, who initially did not intend to press charges. However, she later changed her mind after speaking to her manager.

After the incident, Ticknor left the hotel in an Uber in an attempt to avoid security. Ticknor was visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with the rest of his family during the incident.

Ticknor eventually returned to Coronado Springs, which is where he was arrested by law enforcement after attempting to sneak back into his hotel room. Disney issued a second trespass to Ticknor, essentially banning him from the Walt Disney World Resort property indefinitely.

In the YouTube video, which shows the aftermath of the incident, Ticknor taunts and pushes police officers, eventually stripping down to his underwear. After being handcuffed, Ticknor began screaming for help, claiming he was being “kidnapped.” Ticknor, noticeably intoxicated, yells and screams continuously while sitting on the ground near the police car.

Ticknor pled not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges, including battery and trespassing. A trial date was originally set for June 26, 2023, but this date was eventually canceled. A new hearing was scheduled for July 31, 2023, but was again canceled.

