‘Spider-Man’ Goes on Global Tour as Fourth Movie Stalls Out

Hollywood has never seemed to be able to make a fourth Spider-Man movie in a single franchise, but at least now, you can see the web-slinger in a live concert event in a city near you.

There has been talk of a Spider-Man 4 for years, first with Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire returning after their relatively little-loved third movie together. Apparently, behind-the-scenes conflict and general ennui at Sony Pictures put a stop to that, although there have been more recent rumors that it could finally happen. Unfortunately, Raimi himself has confirmed that he does not have active plans for it, saying:

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

Later, Andrew Garfield took over the role of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014); while both movies made over $700 million at the box office, they have still been oddly treated as disappointments by fans. However, it was Marvel’s enthusiasm to finally get the character into the MCU that really prevented Garfield from ever getting close to a third movie, let alone a fourth one.

Since Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland has portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, quickly becoming a tentpole character for the franchise. No Way Home brought all three Variants of the character together in a hugely acclaimed movie, but right around the same time, a new Spider-Man entered the chat: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) introduced Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in his first feature film to massive acclaim. The character took over the mantle of the web-slinger upon the unexpected death of his universe’s Peter Parker (Chris Pine), only to find himself the center of a nexus of multiple worlds collapsing onto his own. The film co-starred Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Vélez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), expanded that concept, introducing Miles Morales to an infinite number of heroes called the Spider-Society and grossing nearly double the first movie. It is no surprise that before we get either a Spider-Man 4 or the promised Beyond the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures and Marvel are continuing to find a way to expand the Spider-Verse.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spider-Verse score composer Daniel Pemberton is expanding the hugely popular live-in-concert experience from the United Kingdom to dozens of dates across the United States. The tour’s website describes it as:

Following on from sold out shows throughout the world for Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert last year, a debut UK tour has been announced for the second chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga: Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. The films have become a sensation, not least for their incredible and ground-breaking soundtracks which have been heralded for their unique mix of orchestral meets electronic music and scratch DJ’ing. The world premiere of Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert will take place on 30 June at Royal Festival Hall and will see the film presented on a huge HD screen, accompanied by a range of musicians and instrumentalists performing music from the film’s score and soundtrack live to picture. This will include a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, percussion and electronic instruments.

The dates for the Across the Spider-Verse tour can be found here.

