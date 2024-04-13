Fans Refuse To Listen To Marvel Star as “Andrew Garfield Pulled”

With Marvel Studios and Marvel President Kevin Feige hoping to pull the Multverse Saga away from large-scale, cosmic-level threats, there has been an ever-increasing push for a more “street-level” storyline. Leading this charge will be Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), last spotted in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) which brought in Multiversal heroes like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s alternate unverse versions of Peter Parker (and Spidey).
With Holland’s Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock slated to meet up in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, and likely team up with Anthony Mackie’s new Captain America/Sam Wilson, the MCU’s future is looking significantly more grounded. The introduction of the X-Men come Deadpool & Wolverine will likely introduce fans to what might be the next Saga in the MCU — the Mutant Saga.
Why Are Fans Not Listening To This X-Men Star?
Now, X-Men franchise star Famke Janssen, who played the powerful mutant Jean Grey, is responding to rumors about her appearance in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.
Janssen spoke to ScreenGeek recently about her appearance (or lack thereof) in the new Deadpool film — and fans are not having any 0f it. The Direct shared the news to X (formerly Twitter), to a surprising reaction from fans:
Fans are, rather overwhelmingly, expressing extreme suspicion of Janssen’s insistence that she “does not know” about being in the movie.
They are expressing said suspicion by posting reaction images of Andrew Garfield — most often of a clip from No Way Home with Garfield looking particularly sheepish — in reference to the nearly identical way that Garfield denied his involvement in the third MCU Spider-Man movie. Below is one example by @CAPONECLB:
And another by user Ben Edwards of Garfield exasperatedly shouting “I’m not the werewolf!” on an interview about his rumored MCU debut:
And yet another by @alw4ysmendes, featuring a four compiled images of Garfield denying the very same thing on various interviews and podcasts:
