Disneyland Icon Ruins the Magic With Bizarre Experience

A Disneyland icon recently ruined the magic for dozens of guests who lived a bizarre and eerie experience aboard the attraction.

One of Disneyland’s most distinctive traits, which has extended to Disney Parks worldwide, is the company’s unique storytelling, making every guest’s visit to the parks a magical experience full of memories and immersive activities, including character interactions, rides, parades, and more.

Sadly, this magical storytelling was recently ruined for multiple families who lived an eerie experience aboard a classic Fantasyland ride in Disneyland Park.

TikTok user @markland.1 recently posted a video aboard Peter Pan’s Flight, one of Disneyland Park’s most popular classic attractions. The Fantasyland icon lets guests soar over London aboard an enchanted pirate ship to Never Land with the boy who wouldn’t grow up, meeting characters from the beloved Disney classic and listening to the movie’s tunes.

Sadly, the user and dozens of families had a bizarre experience aboard the ride after an unexpected breakdown. In the video, we can see the ride with the lights on, the music muted, and many of the effects turned off while cast members monitored each room of the popular attraction from the ground.

The guest did not share the reason for this breakdown but deemed the experience a “major fail.” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

When Walt Disney’s original theme park opened its gates in 1955, Peter Pan’s Flight was on the opening day roster. The iconic attraction has been replicated at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland — with the attraction undergoing a “woke” change at this last location.

Unfortunately, this incident hasn’t been the only magic-ruining moment reported at Fantasyland recently. Inside the Magic reported on the unexpected disappearance of an essential animatronic in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, affecting a key scene in the Disneyland dark ride.

