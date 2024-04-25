“It’s Just Facts, Not Feelings”: Cast Member Defends Splash Mountain Controversy

One of the most controversial changes to hit the Disney parks in recent years is the decision to remove Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and all the other elements from Song of the South (1946) from Splash Mountain and replace them with the cast of Princess and the Frog (2009). However, one Disney World cast member explains why Disney really made this call.

Many reports state that Br’er Rabbit and the rest of the cuddly critters from Chick-A-Pin Hill were pulled after decades as a favored attraction at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort due to racist allegations. Over a year after closing, guests still mourn the iconic log flume ride.

While Song of the South was far from Disney’s best work, it’s safe to assume that very few members of Disney’s current audience have seen the movie or know where Uncle Remus, Br’er Rabbit, or the song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” came from. In the video below, Disney cast member and influencer Tyson Blatter discusses how this may be the biggest factor in burning down the briar patch.

Who, What, and Why: Splash Mountain and Tiana’s Take Over

The creator stitches with @mally_mouse, another Disney fan who goes to great lengths to explain many of the misconceptions about Disney’s dirty laundry, but he unpacks why the decision to pass the torch to Tiana. After showing off a few of the ride’s new additions, Blatter states the following.

“In a capitalist country, it’s common practice for many businesses to appeal to the most amount of consumers possible. For Disney, they know kids today know way more about Tiana than they ever would Song of the South. So it’s obvious that they would replace the ride. It’s just facts, not feelings.”

As hard as the change might be for many Disney fans to accept, the cast member isn’t wrong in his assessment of both the ride and the controversial film that inspired it. That said, audiences might still have trouble letting go.

Tiana’s Palace or The Laughing Place?

There’s no denying that Splash Mountain was an icon of the Disney parks for decades, but there’s also no denying that the Walt Disney Company has gone to ludicrous lengths to keep Song of the South out of the public eye for even longer. While the argument could be made that Br’er Rabbit and the rest of the critters have made much more of an impact with the Disney ride than any problematic film, they had a long career and it might have been time to give someone else a turn in the spotlight.

That said, Disney fans aren’t going to be bereft of Splash Mountain’s legacy, as the animatronic animals brush up on their Japanese for their tenure at the Tokyo Disney Resort. The ride might have a cult following, but guests still have an opportunity to make new memories with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens this summer.

