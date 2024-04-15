NEW: Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson Cast in Controversial ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

New horizons are upcoming for Disney’s controversial Pirates of the Caribbean 6 project, likely without Johnny Depp.

Though there is still a flicker of hope that Disney will return to its original form and bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, the latest indications say that will not be the case. Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in an interview with ComicBook a few weeks ago that the sixth installment of the franchise “would be a reboot,” and though he didn’t completely close the door on original characters returning, he put to bed any rumors of a significant Depp return when he said that a reboot is “easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

With Depp out, rumors have swirled on who could replace the beloved actor in a new film. For a while, it was accepted that Margot Robbie would be the next lead for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, Robbie revealed back in November of 2022 to EW, that the spinoff was likely dead. Since that point, we have not heard any developments from Disney to believe that the spinoff with Margot Robbie will be happening anytime soon. Instead, the company is focusing on a brand new story with brand new characters.

Given the amount of backlash that Disney is going to receive for making Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp, though, it makes us believe that the company might be looking to bring in some major star power to give the film a push at the box office. Just recently, ScreenRant gave a glimpse into what that could look like.

In an article breaking down actors and actresses who could take over for Johnny Depp— who was allegedly blacklisted by Disney amid his battle with ex-wife Amber Heard— two names stood out above the rest: Dwayne Johnson and Florence Pugh.

Johnson, who has already been linked to the POTC franchise before, and Pugh, who has quickly become one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood, could potentially make a duo that would still bring in a high box office number.

Johnson’s natural charisma and larger-than-life presence could breathe new life into the iconic role of a swashbuckling pirate captain, while Pugh’s talent and versatility could bring depth and complexity to a strong female lead. Imagine Johnson as a charismatic yet morally ambiguous pirate captain, whose larger-than-life persona hides a troubled past and a heart of gold.

Opposite him, Florence Pugh could portray a spirited and resourceful young pirate eager to prove herself in a world dominated by men. Together, they embark on a high-seas adventure filled with daring heists, supernatural encounters, and thrilling sword fights, all set against the backdrop of the Caribbean seas.

In this reboot, the focus could shift towards exploring the rich mythology and history of piracy, weaving in elements of mysticism and adventure reminiscent of the original films while also charting new territories. Johnson’s character could be driven by a personal quest for redemption, while Pugh’s character seeks to carve out her own legacy amidst the chaos of the pirate world.

Even those fans who say “no Johnny Depp, no Pirates” would have a hard time saying “no” to a film with Dwayne Johnson and Florence Pugh if it was marketed as a story set in the same universe as Captain Jack Sparrow, but not replacing the beloved captain. Who knows? Johnny Depp could even make a small cameo at the end to set up a climactic sixth installment.

Make no mistake about it: There would still be plenty of backlash surrounding this film if it were to be made. Still, there might be a chance for Disney to make a slight recovery rather than get completely bombed at the box office, which is what a pure reboot would likely yield.

What began as a daring gamble by Disney to transform a beloved Disneyland and Magic Kingdom theme park attraction into a blockbuster film series has burgeoned into one of the most successful franchises in cinematic history. Led by the charismatic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow by Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with its blend of action, humor, and supernatural elements.

Boasting five total installments, the franchise has sailed to remarkable heights at the box office, raking in billions of dollars in ticket sales and solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon.

The success of Pirates of the Caribbean has also inspired Disney further to mine its theme park attractions for cinematic gold. Beyond the high seas, Disney has spun rides like The Haunted Mansion (2003), Tomorrowland (2015), Jungle Cruise (2021), and The Haunted Mansion (2023) into feature films, each with varying degrees of success.

What do you think of this potential casting for Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!