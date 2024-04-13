‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6: New Horizon’ Trailer Drops With “2025 Release”

In its release, a brand new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has quickly gone viral.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, launched in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The film, directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Johnny Depp as the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, captured audiences with its swashbuckling action, memorable characters, and fantastical elements. The success of the first film set the stage for what would become one of the most lucrative franchises in cinema history.

As the franchise progressed with subsequent installments like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), its box office prowess continued to soar. Each film maintained a high level of spectacle and entertainment, drawing in audiences around the globe. The franchise’s appeal was not limited to North America; it found success in international markets, further boosting its box office numbers.

By the time the fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), hit theaters, the franchise had solidified its status as a box office juggernaut. Despite facing some critical scrutiny over its later entries, the series continued to attract audiences with its blend of adventure, humor, and visual effects. With a cumulative box office gross of over $4.5 billion worldwide, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains one of the most financially successful and enduring film series in history.

Over the last few years, there has been quite a controversy over the sixth installment of the franchise, which would likely star someone other than Johnny Depp. Now, a fan-made trailer, titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: New Horizon, has made its way to the internet, and it quickly went viral.

As you can see in the video, the trailer actually does a relatively good job of putting together clips of previous movies and creating a storyline for what could’ve been if Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley were to return while also creating new characters. Of course, it’s easy to see that this isn’t a real trailer and that there are some significant flaws with it, as well. Still, the trailer has garnered nearly 500,000 views in just a few days, as well as hundreds of comments.

What actually is happening with Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Is Johnny Depp really going to return to Disney and play Captain Jack Sparrow for a sixth installment? Truthfully, it seems very unlikely.

While no one can know for sure what is happening behind the scenes, every indication from Disney seems to point in the opposite direction. An insider close to Johnny Depp shared with People Magazine last July that the actor was “open” to return for the “right project.”

“Anything is possible,” the Depp insider said. “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

However, since that point, it doesn’t seem that Depp and Disney’s reunion has gained much traction, other than reports from ComicBook that indicated the actor could make a cameo return, but this next film would still be a reboot. With a reboot reportedly on the horizon, the expectation is that we’ll likely see an all-new cast of characters, most likely with a completely different story, just set in the same universe.

In this case, there would only be one way to make fans happy: A seventh installment.

If Disney were setting up a cameo role from Johnny Depp with this new cast as a way to intertwine their stories in a seventh installment, it might be enough to sway public opinion. However, the case with most reboots is that the original story is typically thrown to the side– other than a mention here or there– and a new story is put forth for the audience. If this is the case, Disney will have quite an uphill battle to somehow make this movie a box-office success.

What do you think of this fan trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!