‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Lead Now Wearing Alien Prosthetics, Unrecognizable

One of Pirates of the Caribbean’s biggest stars is a little unrecognizable as of late, after he applied a new prosthetic look to his routine.

Orlando Bloom is well known for many movies, but his stint as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most popular. Considering how all of the films ended up making a whopping $4.5 billion dollars, audiences could not help but fall for pretty boy Turner alongside Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

Recently, Orlando Bloom and wife, Katy Perry, decided to sport an extra-terrestrial look that is a little more out of this world than some may expect.

People reported, “The “E.T.” singer and her husband, Orlando Bloom, glammed up for a themed party over the weekend, and while we don’t know all of the details, we do know that the couple went with some sort of couture alien look.

Both Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, rocked prosthetics, with Perry wearing antennae on her forehead and both of them wearing pointy ears. The two of them also blanked out their eyebrows for an even more alien-like appearance.”

Below, thanks to Katy Perry, we can see their look below.

🚀🛸👽spaced out and starry eyed👽🛸🚀

It was not stated as to why the two were dressed in the space garb, but we can see that Bloom has lost his eyebrows with a new elevated look, and Perry has a new set of antennas. That being said, the couple is certainly not using prosthetics to remain hidden from others, as we have seen other celebrities do in public locations.

Kim Kardashian even chimed in with her own comment, saying, “I was obsessed with this look last night!!!!” So she was apparently at whatever themed party this look debuted at!

While Bloom has certainly made a name for himself, we rarely see the Pirates actor on screen.

Looper chimed in on the discussion of Orlando’s disappearance from the big screen, “In the early 2000s, Bloom’s name was always in the news. Between appearing in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, he had quickly became one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and fans loved him as Legolas and Will Turner. But Bloom was tired — not just from working constantly, but from the never-ending publicity cycles. Eventually, he began to feel the effects of burnout.”

“I was sick of seeing myself,” Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was sick of the sight of myself, almost, with all the publicity that had to go along with all these movies, and inevitably, I think, you just burn out to an extent to yourself and for an audience.”

Will Orlando Bloom Return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Bloom starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”(2007), as well as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the storyline revolves around Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), the son of Will and Elizabeth Swann. Henry embarks on a lifelong quest to break the curse placed upon his father in 2007’s At World’s End. Despite the narrative’s dependence on the return of Will Turner, portrayed by Orlando Bloom in the first three films, Bloom’s character has minimal screen time in the movie itself.

While his lack of screen time had fans upset, the post-credit scene does hint Bloom had a larger role in the next film.

In the post-credits scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) is seen peacefully sleeping beside his wife, Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). A sense of intrigue arises as the bedroom door creaks open, revealing a shadowy figure. To the audience’s surprise, the figure is Davy Jones, the tentacle-faced captain from earlier films. This unexpected reappearance hints at potential unresolved issues or a new threat, teasing the possibility of future developments in the Pirates of the Caribbean storyline.

Not only does this hint a new film is on the way, but it points to a new possible villain and the inclusion of Bloom and Knightley in the film. We do know that Kaya Scodelario, who played Carina Smyth, signed for a sixth movie, so that seems to be the plan.

Craig Mazin also confirmed to write a script for the new movie that Disney loves. However, the challenge comes with Disney’s choice to remove Johnny Depp from the franchise entirely due to false allegations made against Captain Jack Sparrow.

Would you watch Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if Bloom and Knightley return, but Depp does not?