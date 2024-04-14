Entertainment Bombshell Dropped, Pixar, Disney, and More Affected

An entertainment bombshell was recently dropped, making massive changes affecting Pixar, Disney, and more projects.

The Walt Disney Company has been embroiled in multiple problems since last year, from the polarizing legal and political battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the massive backlash some of the latest Disney and Marvel projects received, divided opinions on the most recent project planned for Disneyland and Disney World, and even internal problems.

Unfortunately, a massive mistake and new changes are jeopardizing several projects for Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm.

Starting off with an international mistake that confused audiences, apparently pushing the release of Pixar’s Elio a whole year ahead. McDonald’s Mexico recently posted a video advertising their collaboration with Disney and Pixar, launching the Happy Meal toys inspired by the movie and stating that Elio was coming soon to theaters.

The toys include Ambassador Grigon (Brad Garrett), Glordon, Ambassador Alya, Ambassador Helix, Ambassador Mira, Ambassador Aquari, Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab) and Ooooo, and Ambassador Questa — played by Jameela Jamil.

While the collaboration advertised that Elio would premiere soon, the movie has been slated for a 2025 release — with Inside Out 2 being the next Pixar movie to hit theaters — making this campaign a massive scheduling mistake by McDonald’s Mexico.

Sadly, this mistake has been the least of the problems for fans. The Walt Disney Company recently revealed that the premieres of multiple projects from Pixar, Disney, and Lucasfilm would be pushed back to 2026, dropping an entertainment bombshell.

Ahead of CinemaCon, Disney revealed that Jon Favreau’s attempt to bring Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu would be delayed until May 22, 2026. The movie was originally set to begin production this year and slated for a 2025 release.

Fortunately, the delay could settle rumors about Pedro Pascal’s scheduling conflicts for the film, which recently stirred debate as the actor is working on The Last of Us and will soon begin production for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four.

Pixar’s Toy Story 5 was also affected by these delays, pushing the movie back to June 19, 2026. And with Moana 2 debuting in November 2024, the live-action version of the movie will be delayed from June 27, 2025, to July 10, 2026. No official reason was given for these delays and scheduling changes.

