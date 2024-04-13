Disturbing Haunted Mansion Character Slowly Returns to the Parks

The Haunted Mansion is easily one of the most iconic creations on Disney park property. However, it wasn’t always the ghoulish good time that fans know today.

Although many consider Pirates of the Caribbean to be the true testament to what Walt Disney and his creative team of artists, engineers, and mechanical wizards could create, others would say the boat ride with the buccaneers can’t hold a candle to the boundless realms of the supernatural seen at the Gracey Manor.

From conception to construction, the Haunted Mansion had many different faces, and not every pitched idea made it into the final product. Despite being a Disney production, a few concepts went beyond creepy, especially those by Disney Legend Rolly Crump. One of them was a human corpse turned into ambient lighting as the Candle Man.

The Candle Man Returns to The Haunted Mansion

Inside the Magic previously covered a new development leaked from Walt Disney Imagineering in its new YouTube series that revealed a growing interest in some of Rolly Crump’s original designs for the mansion, one of which is a fully constructed figure of the Candle Man. While it’s easy to assume that Disneyland guests could get a more modern interpretation of Crump’s Museum of the Weird concept, Disney has rekindled its interest in the character even as recently as last Christmas.

For those not in the know, the Candle Man is a life-sized figure, presumably made out of wax and human remains, turned into a functioning candle in the Museum of the Weird. The ghastly visage has been seen across several pieces of Haunted Mansion media and has only recently made an official on-ride appearance.

Although not the only contribution from Crump that made it into the mansion we know today, it’s definitely one of the more gruesome additions. The Museum of the Weird also featured cursed and haunted artifacts like a coffin clock, a man-eating plant, and a demon-possessed mirror. A corpse-turned-candle is just the tip of the iceberg, and Disney could do so much more.

It Gets Worse (In a Good Way)

If there’s one thing that can be said about The Haunted Mansion’s modern audience, it’s that they are beginning to crave darker and darker themes. With the 2023 film adaptation displaying a tremendous love for the supernatural, occult imagery, and classic horror movie tropes, the creators at Disney might want to consider going even further with some of the original concepts pitched by Crump and the rest of the original Imagineers.

Granted, a fully constructed figure of the Candle Man doesn’t necessarily mean Disney will go this route, but the interest and audience remain. Until then, fans can still see remnants of both the figure and Crump’s Museum of the Weird at Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort, and even as a tribute to Rolly Crump himself aboard the Disney Treasure.

