New Advisory: Age Limit Restrictions for Disney World Ride

Many are advising Walt Disney World Resort to add more restrictions for guests.

Disney World is a popular tourist location for families and guests of all ages. Guests from newborns to seniors head into the parks to experience the magic of Disney World. Sadly, Disney is changing its policies and possibly even introducing attractions for certain guests.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney World is also home to two water parks called Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. Disney World guests can also head downtown to Disney Springs to have a Disney experience.

Disney World guests heading to Magic Kingdom have attractions that do not require height requirements, so even a newborn can join in on “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion, just to name a few. EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom also have certain attractions or shows that young guests can also attend. When attractions have certain height requirements, guests can child-swap.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, it is home to one of the resort’s most immersive and beloved lands: Galaxy’s Edge. This themed area transports guests to the remote planet of Batuu, offering an unparalleled Star Wars experience.

In a Reddit Thread, one guest suggested that Disney World should change its Smugglers Run attraction. This attraction allows guests to fulfill the dreams of countless Star Wars fans by allowing them to pilot the Millennium Falcon or become gunners and engineers.

“I agree with this, but the core principle of themed entertainment is giving people the chance to do amazing, and impossible things with the people they care about. How do you justify snuffing out a kid’s dream of piloting by simply saying “not you”? How do you explain this to a make-a-wish kid? I’ve watched adults on this attraction do nothing in every position because nobody properly explained this is a group activity unlike Star Tours.”

Some Disney World guests feel that if Disney required the pilot to be an adult or old enough to drive, it would make for an easier attraction. The success of the journey heavily relies on the skills of the pilots, who must navigate the Falcon through obstacles and challenges. In the hands of proficient pilots, the ride becomes a thrilling adventure, but inexperienced or careless pilots can result in a rough and uncomfortable journey for all aboard.

Other guests feel like having some child pilot could be a safety issue. Children under a certain age may not possess the necessary skills or maturity to effectively pilot the Falcon, potentially leading to a less-than-optimal experience for themselves and their fellow riders. Additionally, the physical demands of the ride, including sudden movements and unexpected jolts, could pose a safety risk for younger children in the pilot seat.

Of course, the vast majority of Disney World fans agree that there should be no restrictions.

“I cannot think of any reason to justify an age restriction for pilots. Every time I’ve been on Smuggler’s run a kid has been piloting, and every time that kid pilots terribly everyone is laughing and having a good time after crashing into rock after rock after rock. It’s an absolute joy to watch the kid fall into the amazement and wonder of being able to pilot a spaceship through space, even poorly. I wouldn’t have it any other way, and if I did care about the smooth ride, or “winning” the game I would plan for a private party ahead of time.”

While Disney World has not commented on changing the rules or adding restrictions, Disney World is a place where guests go to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Do you think children should not be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon?