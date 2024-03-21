Campaign to Ban Kids From Disney Gains Traction

A mother recently spoke out on social media after so-called “Disney Adults” suggested she shouldn’t have taken her toddler to Disneyland Resort. Fans were split on whether young children should be welcome at the Disney parks.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort welcome guests of all ages. Children under three receive free entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Children under ten are eligible for discounted tickets; anyone above that age requires an adult ticket.

Despite the cost savings on tickets for little ones, some fans believe babies and toddlers can’t properly enjoy the Disney parks. They’re more easily exhausted, overstimulated, overheated, and unlikely to remember anything from their visit. On the other hand, many parents argue that their memories of their little ones are priceless, even if they make vacations more stressful.

TikToker @deanthedisaster recently shared footage from her visit to Disneyland Resort with her toddler. She spoke out after receiving numerous comments suggesting she shouldn’t have taken him until he was older:

“All that money and he won’t remember a d**n thing,” the Disney fan wrote.

“That’s true,” the Disney Park guest replied. “Selfishly, I took him to Disney for my memory and to make memories watching him have fun and play around. He’s never going to be this young again.”

She argued that spending money on Disneyland Resort was just as much of a “waste” as other life expenses.

“I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on toys that [he’s] going to grow out of and never play with again,” the Disney theme park guest said. “Hundreds of dollars on shoes that he’s going to grow out of in two months and never wear again… I spend money on snacks and food that he eats once, and the rest of it gets wasted because he decides he hates it.”

“I want to remember [him] traveling with me at such a young age and be able to tell him…, ‘You went here, here, and here,’” she continued. “I made a video clip of every single vacation for him to look back on.”

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed, even “Disney Adults.”

“It’s all about making memories,” @gabstetnj wrote. “Doesn’t matter if he remembers them or not. That’s why we have video. You’re an amazing mother [to] that beautiful baby boy.”

“I love looking back at old videos/pictures of when my kids were little doing things that made them so happy even if they don’t remember it!” @lindaspriet replied. “They like watching them too!”

“Why do the memories only get to be for the kids?” said @jmemmo. “He may not remember it, but you guys will. Adults deserve the memories too.”

Should The Walt Disney Company create a minimum age for visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.