Rare Disney Princess Makes Appearance at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has four different theme parks that Guests can enjoy in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT. All of the Disney Parks have different attractions for Guests to enjoy.

Disney World has brought back Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. While at the Christmas Party, Guests may watch Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, or watch Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration. Guests may also see familiar faces during the Parade like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Santa, who can be spotted in the Parade.

While enjoying time at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Guests can enjoy attractions decked out in Christmas in Tomorrowland, cruise a festive freeway filled with thousands of lights, stylized décor and a fun, futuristic holiday soundtrack as a Guest drive on the “Tomorrowland Speedway Race Through the Holidays.” If Guests need a good laugh, then head over to Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor as they are filling the laugh canisters with some holiday cheer at their “Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Show.” Space Mountain -Holiday Run!! launches Guests on an adventure through the cosmos, filled with interstellar lighting and high-energy holiday tunes. You can also head over to Fantasyland for Mad Tea Party where you’ll spin teacups to one of the 4-holiday combos of lights and music. Jungle Cruise may even have a few holiday-themed puns to enjoy.

The Holiday spirit is filling Disney World. Disney Parks are decorated with ribbons, lights, and Christmas trees, you can spot Characters in holiday attire.

Pluto is wearing new white earmuffs paired with a winter collar. Another popular Character in the holiday spirit is Winnie the Pooh, he has been seen in the same spot he chases butterflies wearing a Santa hat not sure where the rest of the Santa suit is but Pooh looks very cheerful wearing Santa’s Hat. Donald Duck is making a statement with his new Christmas poncho his outfit has poinsettia flowers on the poncho to go with his sombrero this year.

However, one Disney Guest got emotional meeting a Disney princess dressed in their holiday attire. Belle from Beauty and Beast has her hair curled and has been spotted wearing her velvet red holiday dress with a gold sash with subtle red roses.

Crying! Belle was meeting in her Christmas dress. This is my favorite dress ever!

It’s very rare to see Belle in her Christmas attire, and you absolutely should make sure to snap a photo if you have the opportunity to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

What do you think of Belle’s Christmas Dress?