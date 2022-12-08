Don’t Miss This “Egg-citing” Ornament Decorating Event at Disney

The holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort is absolutely magical- from the impressive decorations, trees, and gingerbread displays found throughout the Parks to entertainment like the Festival of Fantasy Parade and Disney Enchantment fireworks going on at Magic Kingdom, this is such a beautiful time of year to visit.

One of the ways that Guests can join in the festive holiday activities is not actually at the Parks but at a Resort.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is now offering Guests an “egg-citing” opportunity to get into the holiday spirit by decorating a tree ornament. However, this isn’t your ordinary ornament, as it is made from ostrich eggs.

That’s right- these ornaments are made of real, unfertilized ostrich eggs, which are crushed and dyed to be able to decorate these mosaic-like ornaments.

The eggs used to make the ornament are laid by ostriches that are at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Because there are no male ostriches located at the Park or Resort, the eggs are unfertilized. They are also unused by the female ostriches who lay them in cycles, like chickens.

As for the rest of the process, the eggs are cleaned, crushed, and dyed in various colors. After that, they are glued onto an ornament that is shaped like an animal (which is appropriate for this animal-themed lodge) and then tied off with a telephone wire that has been recycled.

On Instagram, Walt Disney World Ambassador Ali Manion shared the ornament she created which she will hang on her Christmas tree to remind her of her time serving as an Ambassador.

This ornament decorating is a great example of all the ways that Guests at Walt Disney World Resort can learn about animals and protect wildlife around the world.

If you’re interested in participating in this event, it will be held at the recreation clubhouses at Jambo House from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Kidani Village from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until December 31.

And that’s not all! Those who participate in this decorating will be able to take home a keepsake to remind them of the memories they made and the wildlife they observed during their time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Besides this fun and festive event, you’re not going to want to miss other holiday treats at the Lodge, like the “gingeraffe” cookie (a gingerbread giraffe), a Mickey Santa Hat mousse and coconut marshmallow treat, and life-sized displays of gingerbread animals, including a giraffe and baby zebra.

Have you ever heard of creating ornaments with ostrich eggshells? Is this something you would do at Animal Kingdom? Share your thoughts below!