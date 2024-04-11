After 33 Years, Disney World Confirms Historic Location’s Fate

After 33 years, Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed significant changes coming to a massive 33-year-old location.

With more than $60 billion planned for major upgrades to Disney parks and much more, it should come as no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort has several noted projects on the horizon. While guests have been keeping their eyes mostly towards Magic Kingdom Park for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure—which is replacing Splash Mountain—and the major additions that have happened at EPCOT over the last few years, it doesn’t stop there.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort offers Disney World guests a charming and immersive experience reminiscent of historic New Orleans. Divided into two distinct sections, Riverside and French Quarter, this resort caters to a variety of tastes and preferences. Riverside captures the essence of rural Louisiana with its sprawling grounds, oak trees, and tranquil waterways, while the French Quarter transports visitors to the lively streets of New Orleans with its colorful architecture, jazz music, and festive atmosphere. Whether strolling along the Sassagoula River or indulging in beignets at the Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, guests are treated to an enchanting blend of Southern hospitality and Disney magic.

However, just as with any location, there are times when upgrades are needed. That is exactly what is happening at the French Quarter at Port Orleans, which Disney has now confirmed will be undergoing renovations beginning next Month. In a note, Walt Disney World confirmed that some guest rooms will be refurbished.

“From May 2024 through November 2024, some Guest rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter will be under refurbishment. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. Most Resort hotel amenities will remain available.”

This isn’t the only refurbishment project happening at resorts around Walt Disney World Resort. Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort just recently reopened its Fuentes del Morro pool after several months of refurbishment. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, perhaps the most popular resort on the property, is also undergoing refurbishment. In a warning to guests, Disney World shared to guests that they will “be able to see and hear construction around the resort—including the lobby—during daytime hours.”

The theming at Port Orleans is impeccable, with attention to detail evident in every corner of the resort. Guests can explore the cobblestone streets of the French Quarter, adorned with gas lamps and wrought-iron balconies, or wander through Riverside’s lush landscapes and charming bayou-style architecture. Both sections offer themed pool areas, complete with water slides, hot tubs, and poolside bars, providing relaxation and fun for guests of all ages. Additionally, the resort offers recreational activities such as horse-drawn carriage rides, bike rentals, and fishing excursions along the scenic Sassagoula River.

Beyond its immersive theming and recreational offerings, Port Orleans provides convenient access to the rest of Walt Disney World Resort. Located near Disney Springs, guests can easily hop on a boat or bus to explore the shopping, dining, and entertainment options available in this vibrant area. Furthermore, complimentary transportation is provided to all four theme parks, allowing guests to experience the magic of Walt Disney World with ease.

At this time, Disney World has not announced any more information on the refurb coming to Port Orleans.

