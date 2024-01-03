Trial by Jury Demanded by Disney World Guest After Incident at Port Orleans

A guest who spent time at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — Riverside is suing Disney, specifically Disney World and Disney Parks, over an incident where she became injured.

Per the Orange County Clerk of Courts, public documents have been identified regarding an incident on Walt Disney World Resort property in the winter of 2019. Plaintiffs Andrea Weisner and her husband, William Weisner, are demanding a jury trial in a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc. and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort.

Filed on December 11, 2023, the complaint details the circumstances of the incident, alleging how both Disney Parks and Disney Parks doing business as (d/b/a) Port Orleans Resort did not provide a safe environment for Amanda Weisner and her spouse.

In the complaint submitted by attorney Ramon M. Rodriguez, P.A., Amanda Weisner was both a guest and invitee at Walt Disney World, staying at the Riverside part of Port Orleans on and around December 13, 2019. The document goes on to state that Mrs. Weisner, on December 13, “suddenly and without warning slipped and fell down a flight of dangerous concrete steps near room 8239.”

“The aforesaid outdoor steps were wet due to rainy conditions and were very unsafe in that they had very poor and deficient

traction,” continues the Plaintiff’s complaint. “Thus, at the time of the subject incident, the aforementioned outdoor steps were dangerously slippery.” Mrs. Weisner, as a result, “suffered serious injuries and damages.”

The filing claims that the Defendant(s) knew or should have known about the “unreasonable risk of harm” caused by the wet and slippery steps and could not expect guests to safeguard against it. Following the incident details, the document claims Mrs. Weisner suffered damages, including bodily injuries, pain and suffering, disfigurement and scarring of a

significant nature, mental anguish, loss of capacity to enjoy life, and loss of bodily function, among other damages.

It ends with the Plaintiffs’ requests: judgment on all counts against the Defendants “and further demand court costs,

prejudgment interest, trial by jury, and such other relief as the Court deems proper.”

Walt Disney World Resort may be The Most Magical Place on Earth, but for some guests, like Mrs. Weisner and her husband, it wasn’t the fairytale they were expecting, at least according to their complaint. Like the Weisners, other guests have also claimed negligence at the hands of Disney World. Court cases have been filed in the past detailing injuries at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, as well as other hotels on Disney property like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin and Disney’s Boardwalk Inn. A claim was also made after a guest fell and hit his head while exiting the House of Blues at Disney Springs.

