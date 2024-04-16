‘Bluey’ Shocks Fans: Divorce Episode Follows Wedding

If you’re anything like this writer, you were up bright and early this weekend watching the long-awaited 28-minute Bluey special “The Sign.” Aunt Frisky and Uncle Rad’s wedding was well worth the wait, but there might be trouble in paradise, as one marriage ends where another begins.

Two of the show’s biggest assets are its attention to detail and the reality of its characters. Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of the team at Ludo Studio have the most incredible gift for background storytelling and making these animated dogs feel like distinct personalities. That’s why Bluey’s Brisbane feels so alive, but it’s also why so many episodes put our emotions through a vice.

Many viewers were caught up in the celebration of Rad and Frisky’s wedding, so they might have missed a few details (like those pointed out by @world.shaker below), including a marital spat that might reshape how we see the Heelers in season 4.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “The Sign.”

This Episode of Bluey is Called “Divorce”

Many viewers, like the creator above, were absolutely blown away by the amount of easter eggs and fan service “The Sign” threw at them. As wonderful as it is to see many plot points come together, like the romance between Winton’s dad and the Terrier’s Mum, not all of them were so touchy-feely.

As pointed out by the video above, there’s been some tension between Aunt Trixie and Uncle Stripe before the cake is cut. While they are later seen happy and dancing at the wedding reception, Socks is seen reenacting the fight with the bride and groom toppers afterward. Pair that with Uncle Stripe drunkenly pulling himself from the bushes the morning after, and it’s not a good look.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a similar conflict between the two characters. In the episode “Faceytalk,” Stripe and Trixie butt heads over proper parenting techniques after Muffin runs amok with the family tablet and eventually tossing Stripe’s phone in the pool. As the video points out, we might be looking at a divorce episode in season 4…

For Real Life?

Any Bluey fan worth their salt knows that the series is infamous for tackling difficult subjects, and divorce wouldn’t be off the table. However, a metaphor for the subject was practically the subplot of the episode “The Decider.” That said, Rugby teams are leaps and bounds different from actual relationships, even if they are between animated Australian dogs.

Cartoon canines aside, this does leave the supposed fourth season open to taking on some even more serious topics like a divorce or a separation, especially since divorce is so common amongst parents with children (see AACP for more info). Given the subjects the show has covered before, such as death and infant loss, it wouldn’t be out of the question.

Will Bluey expose viewers to the reality of divorce? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!