Will Smith Makes Disney Comeback With $842 Million Franchise

Will Smith fans were delighted to discover that a beloved action franchise has made a triumphant return to Disney.

Amidst the excitement surrounding Will Smith’s return to the Disney fold, it’s hard to ignore the shadow cast by the fallout from the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Smith’s altercation with comedian Chris Rock sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, leading to his subsequent ban from The Academy and raising questions about the actor’s public image.

Despite the controversy, Disney’s decision to embrace Smith on its streaming platforms demonstrates the industry’s willingness to forgive and move forward, focusing instead on the actor’s undeniable talent and star power.

Bad Boys, with its explosive action sequences and buddy-cop banter, has long been a fan favorite, and it has officially made a return to Hulu, which is completely owned by The Walt Disney Company. Hulu offers viewers the perfect opportunity to revisit the franchise’s thrilling escapades.

As Will Smith returns to the role of Detective Mike Lowrey, alongside his co-star Martin Lawrence, audiences can expect to be swept up in a whirlwind of car chases, shootouts, and wise-cracking humor. The success of the Bad Boys franchise underscores Smith’s enduring appeal as a leading man in the action genre, solidifying his status as a box office powerhouse.

However, amidst the celebration of Smith’s Disney comeback, it’s crucial to address the elephant in the room: the fate of the Aladdin franchise following the Oscars controversy. The live-action adaptation of Aladdin (2019) brought the beloved tale of the street urchin-turned-prince to vibrant life, enchanting audiences with its dazzling visuals and energetic performances. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film transported viewers to the bustling streets of Agrabah, where the charismatic Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, embarks on a magical adventure after stumbling upon a mysterious lamp. Will Smith’s portrayal of the Genie brought a fresh and contemporary twist to the iconic character, infusing the role with his trademark charisma and humor while paying homage to the animated original voiced by Robin Williams.

Despite the fanfare and financial success of Aladdin (2019), it appears that Disney has opted to chart a different course. The film, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, was initially poised for a sequel following its commercial triumph. However, the landscape shifted dramatically after the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, which we mentioned above, casting doubt on the future of the franchise.

The controversy erupted when Academy Award winner Will Smith, reacting to a joke made by comedian Chris Rock about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, stunned audiences and viewers alike by physically striking Rock on stage. The incident, which was widely condemned and led to Smith’s subsequent ban from The Academy, raised serious questions about the actor’s public image and the viability of any future collaborations with Disney.

Fast forward to the present, and it’s evident that the fallout from the Oscars incident has had a lasting impact on the Aladdin franchise. Despite the initial excitement and momentum for Aladdin 2, the studio’s decision to halt development on the sequel speaks volumes about the complexities of navigating the intersection of art, commerce, and celebrity scandal in Hollywood. While the future of Aladdin remains uncertain,

Will Smith’s resurgence with the Bad Boys franchise signals a new chapter in the actor’s storied career. From his breakout role in the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to his blockbuster success in films like Independence Day (1996) and Men in Black (1997), Smith has consistently captivated audiences with his charisma and versatility. As he continues to navigate the highs and lows of fame, one thing remains certain: Will Smith’s talent and resilience ensure that his legacy in Hollywood is far from over.

