Update: Paris Hilton Wears Prosthetics to Hide at Disney, Creates “Clones” of Herself

Paris Hilton became famous in the early 2000s for her glamorous lifestyle and appearances on reality TV. You might remember her from The Simple Life, a show where she and her friend Nicole Richie took on various jobs and challenges. It was pretty hilarious seeing them navigate everyday tasks!

Now, Paris comes from the Hilton family, you know, the hotel folks. She’s actually Conrad Hilton’s great-granddaughter, the guy who started Hilton Hotels. So, she’s got a bit of a head start in the fame department.

But Paris isn’t just about reality TV. She’s done a bit of everything, from modeling and acting to singing and running her own businesses, as well as being a professional DJ. You’ve probably seen her name on fragrances or fashion lines. She’s built quite the empire for herself!

Paris Hilton is happy to live the simple life with her two children, Phoenix and London. The heiress and media personality tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021 in a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton on Wearing Prosthetics to Disney

In the past, we shared that Paris Hilton made an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones by First We Feast. On the show, celebrities answer interview questions while eating spicy chicken wings. During her time on the show, Hilton discussed her experiences visiting Disney World and how it feels to be able to enjoy the park like a regular guest without attracting too much attention.

The description of the show reads, “Paris Hilton is an entrepreneur, DJ, philanthropist, and business mogul. Her much-buzzed-about documentary, This Is Paris, currently has more than 20 million views on her YouTube channel. And, she recently launched a podcast by the same name—check out This Is Paris wherever you get your podcasts.

But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the OG influencer ventures beyond Taco Bell mild sauce into the realm of brutal hot sauces like Da Bomb and The Last Dab. As she takes on the wings of death, Paris discusses bottle-service scams, paparazzi evasion tactics, her relationship with the media, and the art of “sliving” (slaying + living). That’s hot!”

During the episode, Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, mentioned to Hilton, “I’ve heard stories about you going to Disney in full prosthetics to disguise yourself from photographers.” Hilton confirmed this and shared additional anecdotes about dealing with over 50 cameras tracking her every move. She described some of her tactics for evading them, such as dressing her friends in a blonde wig and providing them with a fake chihuahua to resemble her dog, Tinker Bell.

It seems that while some fans wanted to meet and greet with Mickey Mouse, others wanted to meet Paris Hilton, so the star “cloned” herself to try and enjoy a day at Disney World and Disneyland in peace. As we see now with celebrities like the Kardashians, entire rides have to be stopped so that the sisters and their families can ride safely without being bombarded by guests, with security following their every move. While this might look appealing to the average guest, it removes the essence of how Disney is meant to be enjoyed — the way Walt Disney intended it.

Does Paris Hilton Still Wear Prosthetics to Disney?

So is Hilton still going to Disney will a full face of prosthetics today?

Hilton’s last visit to Disneyland was not long ago, as she went in December 2023 bringing her son Phoenix to the happiest place on earth for the first time ever.

Taking Baby P to @Disneyland for his first-ever adventure was a dream come true✨ Absolutely magical and incredibly heartwarming🥹Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it’s clear why this place is known as the happiest on Earth🌏 These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever🥰 It’s moments like these that make life so beautiful and remind us why Disneyland is truly the happiest place on Earth✨🥹❤️👶🏼🏰✨

While Hilton was sporting a ball cap and sunglasses to keep her appearance a little incognito, we can see she is wearing no prosthetics or wigs in the parks!

In 2022, the Disney Parks TikTok account even chose to climb onto the fun when it came to Paris Hilton looking for ways to be “undercover” at Disneyland. While the video was satire, we can see that Hilton here also is displaying her regular face.

Overall, we can see that Hilton has clearly outgrown her need to hide at Disney, or has just embraced the attention.

Other Celebrities Who Visit Disney in Disguise

Paris is not the only celebrity to be disguised in the parks as Channing Tatum, Tyra Banks, and Micheal Jackson are three of many who have done something similar.

Banks stated, “I went to Disneyland and I love going, I’m obsessed with Disney, I’m obsessed with Walt Disney the man, actually. I like to go, but I want to be with everybody and hang out and not just always have to go through the back door. So I put on a disguise. It was an older woman’s thing. I put on one of my mum’s wigs, because my mum likes to have grey in her wigs.”

The America’s Next Top Model star continued, “So I took one of her wigs, I put on her old-fashioned glasses, and then she has like these leopard, big shirts, I put that on and a broach, a broach is going to make you look old… I had a back story: ‘Yeah, my husband invented those car seat covers that go on like the car seat covers, like the cab drivers have and I have so many leftover beads that, honey, I decided to make those things that go over doorways. I’m so happy, we (are) here from Detroit and I’m just so happy because I love Walt Disney.’”

According to Cinemablend, Channing Tatum (known for his roles in Step Up, Magic Mike, and 21 Jump Street) was spotted in disguise while riding the Tower of Terror. Reportedly, he opted for a Santa Suit with a full beard. While it seems like it could have been a joke, considering that a Santa Suit doesn’t exactly help him blend in, it did manage to cover up most of his face!

Disney’s Rules on Costumes and Prosthetics

It should be noted that while celebrities do try and dress up in disguise, full costumes are not allowed at Disney. As noted on the Walt Disney World website, below is a list of the attire not allowed in the parks:

Even the Apple Vision Pro was recently banned from the parks for being a “mask”.

Have you ever noticed a celebrity incognito at Disney in the past?