Universal Opens Brand-New ‘Harry Potter’ Location Early, Now Open to All Guests

Surprise, Potterheads – Universal Studios Hollywood just debuted a brand-new location at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

There are multiple versions of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter around the globe, and each one is a tiny bit different. Universal Studios Hollywood’s version is one of the smallest, but has still found room to debut a brand-new addition this week.

Earlier this month, the Southern California theme park announced plans to take inspiration from Universal Orlando Resort and add its own version of Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream, an eatery frequently mentioned in the Harry Potter books.

Originally planned to open on March 29, Universal Studios Hollywood revealed yesterday (March 26) that it’s now officially open to all guests several days early – meaning anyone at the park can now drop by to enjoy some soft-serve ice cream inspired by the wizarding world!

Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter, featuring ten soft-serve ice cream flavors, is in soft opening inside Honeydukes in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. During this time, soft-serve ice cream may be periodically unavailable and will grand open on 3/29/24.

As this is technically just a soft opening, Universal warns that there may be times when the ice cream parlor is unavailable. it still plans to hold a grand opening on March 29, from which point Florean Fortescue’s will be open according to a more reliable schedule.

Unlike the version of Florean Fortescue’s at Islands of Adventure, this isn’t a standalone ice cream parlor. Instead, it is a counter located inside Universal Studios Hollywood’s Honeydukes candy store. Flavors sold at the ice cream parlor include Butterbeer, vanilla, banana, chocolate, orange, mint, Granny Smith apple, toffee nut, toffee apple, and pistachio. Every flavor can be served in a cup or waffle cone.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are currently in the middle of a “Butterbeer Season” celebration, which means guests can also enjoy limited-edition Butterbeer-flavored treats around the Wizarding World.

This is just the latest in a long line of new Harry Potter-inspired additions hitting Universal property. In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will debut its third Wizarding World area at its brand-new theme park, Epic Universe. This time around, the land will be inspired by the Ministry of Magic.

While images shared from the park during construction show exteriors inspired by the 1920s French Ministry of Magic as seen in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the land’s ride will apparently take place in the British Ministry of Magic frequented by Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the original Harry Potter movies. Universal is yet to confirm what this will entail, but rumor has it that the antagonist of the ride will be none other than Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), Harry’s despised Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher and lackey to Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge.

