Universal Resort Shuts Down Cherished ‘Harry Potter’ Location, Expansion Plans Revealed

A popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter location has officially closed its doors at the Universal Resort in Hollywood as expansion plans have been revealed for an exciting new experience.

Honeydukes Shuts Down to Make Way for Brand-New ‘Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream’ Expansion at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that Honeydukes would be closing down for an extended time to make way for an expansion that will bring a whole new experience to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at this Resort.

Universal Studios Hollywood is getting its own Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream, which will open inside Honeydukes on March 29. It will feature 10 flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple. pic.twitter.com/jtrbPIdkSp — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 14, 2024

According to multiple sources, including industry insider Ashley Carter, the new ice cream location will open its doors to the public on March 29, with ten flavors out the door, including the likes of Butterbeer, banana, Cholocate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple. The new location will be Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream, also at Universal Studios Florida.

Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour, nestled within the enchanting ambiance of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida, is a quaint and charming establishment. Offering a delightful array of unique ice cream flavors in soft-serve and hard-pack varieties, the parlor has become a beloved destination for visitors seeking a magical treat.

Operating in tandem with the whimsical allure of Diagon Alley, the parlor welcomes guests during park hours, eliminating the need for reservations. Its inviting pastel-colored facade exudes a vintage charm, with spinning ice cream cones adorning the windows and a captivating light-up cone atop the roof. As mentioned above, this location will now be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

While the parlor itself lacks seating arrangements, patrons can comfortably enjoy their frozen delights in the nearby Carkitt Market, ensuring a delightful experience for all who venture into the magical realm of Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour.

The new addition of this ice cream Wizarding World parlor means more options for guests to choose from when it comes to enjoying a nice sweet treat, especially throughout those intense Californian summer months, which can get pretty unbearable.

With only a few weeks left to go until this establishment opens, Honeydukes will combine candy with ice cream in a brand-new way for guests visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter out in California. The theme park is also celebrating its one-year anniversary of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which brought a new attraction, several actually, along with a new Universal appeal, along with new targeted advertising activities towards the younger generation of Universal parks guests.

Are you thrilled about Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour finally coming to the Universal Resort in Hollywood?