Select Guests Barred Upon Theme Park Reopening

A major theme park is implementing strict security measures upon its long-awaited reopening. Read along to learn more about these guidelines.

Theme parks across America are some of the most popular destinations for a fun-filled family day, and companies like The Walt Disney Company, Universal Destinations & Experiences, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company work hard to ensure that all guests can enjoy a safe, family-friendly environment in every visit.

Unfortunately, recent incidents have forced a major theme park to enforce strict security measures upon reopening, barring select guests from entering the park.

Following its scheduled seasonal closure, Carowinds — the most popular amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina border — reopened its gates today, March 9, welcoming families for a day packed with fun and thrills with the debut of a record-breaking roller coaster.

However, ahead of its reopening, the theme park doubled down on its commitment to “providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests,” sharing that the “Chaperone Policy” will continue to be enforced at the Cedar Fair-owned theme park through its social media.

Brawls and potential gunfire threats caused Carowinds officials to cancel the SCarowinds event on September 17, 2022, and shut down the theme park an hour ahead of schedule. While local authorities denied the presence of gunfire, multiple Guests reported hearing gunshots while the altercations were taking place. The brawl left numerous guests unconscious and hospitalized.

Carowinds swiftly introduced a chaperone policy that took effect on September 20, 2022, and resumed on April 22, 2023, with several other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company-owned theme parks following, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Worlds of Fun, Kings Island, and Kings Dominion.

Carowinds’ website states: “The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Carowinds. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Carowinds a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

Under the park’s Chaperone Policy, all guests ages 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry, accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests ages 15 years old or younger unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection from the amusement park. You can click here to learn more about Carowinds’ Chaperone Policy.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Carowinds continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food,” theme park officials stated on the website.

“Another AMAZING season awaits and the fun and thrills for everyone officially return for the season. Filled with nearly 60 rides, shows, and attractions, Carowinds is home to some of the best things to do in the Carolinas,” stated the amusement park when talking about its long-awaited reopening.

Per the Carowinds amusement park calendar and hours, the theme park will operate only on weekends through May 24, when daily operations will resume. However, the park is scheduled to open every day during Spring Break, from March 29 through April 7. You can click here to learn more and plan your visit.

With the long-awaited reopening of the Southeast amusement park, guests can enjoy iconic rides like Fury 325, Carolina Goldrusher, Afterburn, Carolina Cyclone, and Thunder Striker.

And for younger visitors or those who are not fond of thrills, the park’s 14-acre Camp Snoopy is ready to welcome everyone with 13 rides themed to the Peanuts gang and meet-and-greet opportunities with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang.

Additionally, guests can visit Carolina Harbor Waterpark — located steps away from Carowinds and included with their theme park ticket — upon its reopening on May 25, 2025. “You are sure to have a splash-tastic time in the only destination in the Carolinas with two parks included for the price of one,” states the theme park’s website.

Last year, Carowinds switched to a year-round operating schedule — which was not the case for 2024 — and welcomed Aeronautica Landing, a breathtaking expansion celebrating “the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation” that was the highlight of the North Carolina amusement park’s 50th anniversary.

