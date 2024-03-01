Home » Theme Parks

Disney Competitor Announces Record-Breaking Coaster Opening Soon

Posted on by Ed Aguila
Doo-Si-Do ride at Carowinds, North Carolina theme park

Credit: Carowinds

A popular amusement park just dropped an announcement that will have fans’ hearts racing!

Thrill seekers of the Southeast, hold on to your hats (also your glasses, phones, and all loose items, please). A new record-breaking coaster is ready to launch you into an unmatched, unforgettable experience!

Carolina Cyclone at Carowinds
Credit: Carowinds

As Carowinds — the most popular amusement park on the North Carolina-South Carolina border — gears up to resume operations this month, the iconic park has revealed its latest attraction: a heart-pounding hyper coaster that will launch a thrilling new era at the Southeast Cedar Fair location.

The ride will be the tallest, fastest, and longest hyper coaster in the Southeast, and also one of North America’s tallest steel roller coasters, promising nearly four minutes of high speed and extreme thrills for guests brave enough to hop on. You can see the announcement, shared through the park’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account (@Carowinds) below:

NEWS: #Carowinds races into a thrilling new era with its iconic hyper coaster.

Introducing… Thunder Striker!

Carowinds describes the attraction as follows:

Thunder Striker

Stripped Down & Souped Up for Intense Speed!

Take a joy ride—if you dare—on Thunder Striker, the tallest, fastest, longest hyper coaster in the Southeast. It’s also one of North America’s tallest steel roller coasters at an astonishing 232 feet tall. With seven extreme drops and speeds up to 80 miles per hour, Thunder Striker delivers unmatched, unforgettable thrills.

Thunder Striker, roller coaster opening at Carowinds following a recent amusement park announcement
Credit: Carowinds

The Carolinas’ Fastest, Meanest Hot Rod

Thunder Striker was built in the back of Earl’s Garage on Thunder Road. Master mechanics stripped down the old jalopy and scrounged up parts to create a souped-up engine that’s optimized for pure speed.

Now Thunder Striker is the champion of the dirt road racers. The fastest, meanest hot rod in two states. Lucky visitors to Earl’s might get to hop in the sleek, black-bodied roadster with signature lightning bolts painted on the hood. They’ll surely get the ride of a lifetime—a high-fuel, high-thrill spin through the Carolinas.

Guests riding Thunder Striker, roller coaster opening at Carowinds following a recent amusement park announcement
Credit: Carowinds

Carowinds’ opening day is scheduled for March 9, 2024. “Another AMAZING season awaits and the fun and thrills for everyone officially return for the season. Filled with nearly 60 rides, shows, and attractions, Carowinds is home to some of the best things to do in the Carolinas,” stated the amusement park.

Per the Carowinds amusement park calendar and hours, the theme park will operate only on weekends through May 24, when daily operations will resume. However, the park is scheduled to open every day during Spring Break, from March 29 through April 7. You can click here to learn more and plan your visit.

windseeker at carowinds
Credit: Carowinds

Once the Southeast amusement park reopens its gates, guests can enjoy iconic rides like Fury 325, Carolina Goldrusher, Afterburn, Carolina Cyclone, and Thunder Striker.

And for younger visitors or those who are not fond of thrills, the park’s 14-acre Camp Snoopy is ready to welcome everyone with 13 rides themed to the Peanuts gang and meet-and-greet opportunities with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang.

Carowinds
Credit: Carowinds

Last year, Carowinds switched to a year-round operating schedule — which was not the case for 2024 — and welcomed Aeronautica Landing, a breathtaking expansion celebrating “the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation” that was the highlight of the North Carolina amusement park’s 50th anniversary.

Are you excited about this coaster opening at Carowinds soon? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

