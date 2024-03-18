Is this goodbye to Magneto as X-Men‘s big baddie?

As Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, makes the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos portrayed by Josh Brolin, and Chris Evans bids farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the legacy of Captain America, there emerges a notable chance for superhero teams such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into prominent positions within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As the Multiverse expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to new dimensions, characters from alternate universes like the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe, previously under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), are poised to join the fray. This includes figures like Deadpool/Wade Wilson portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett-centric, famously played by Hugh Jackman, in the much-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, also known as Deadpool 3.

Now, with the advent of the X-Men world joining the MCU proper, new reports are indicating exciting new possibilities for the X-Men team. Of course with every superhero property, there must be an equivalent, antagonistic force — and this time, the X-Men will not be squaring up against Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender’s Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr.

Introducing the X-Men Reboot’s Surprising Main Villain

Previous reports indicated that Magneto was not returning as the main villain of the MCU’s new iteration of the X-Men — and new reports are indicating his villainous replacement in the greater X-Men story. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via @REDACTEDSpider on X (formerly Twitter) is reporting that the MCU’s X-Men’s villain will, in fact, be “Mr. Sinister”, or Mister Sinister/ from the Marvel Comics: The idea right now is to have Mr. Sinister as the villain of the X-Men reboot Right now, rumors abound that Marvel President Kevin Feige and The Walt Disney Company (and Disney CEO Bob Iger) are keen to bring the MCU back to former heights — by casting A-List actors in lead roles, and refocusing on “safer”, quality endeavors.

Since Ryan Gosling has long been rumored to join the MCU, Mister Sinister could be particularly fascinating casting — that is, if Ghost Rider is truly not in his cards.

Who is the X-Men’s New Villain Mister Sinister?

A Marvel comic book supervillain known for his intelligence, scientific expertise, and manipulative nature, Mister Sinister’s real identity is Nathaniel Essex, a 19th-century scientist who becomes obsessed with genetics and evolutionary theory. He undergoes genetic experimentation on himself, granting him immortality and a range of superhuman abilities.

Mister Sinister’s iconic appearance includes his pale skin, red diamond-shaped marking on his forehead, and elaborate Victorian-style attire, which reflects his origins in the 19th century.

Mister Sinister is often portrayed as a major antagonist in various storylines across the Marvel Universe, particularly in the “X-Men” series. He is frequently depicted as a master geneticist who conducts unethical experiments on mutants to advance his own agenda, seeking to create the ultimate mutant being. His motivations typically involve a desire for power, control, and the furtherance of his own scientific pursuits.

Are you excited to see Marvel Studios trying something new with this X-Men reboot by introducing Mister Sinister? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on X-Men

The Fox X-Men series, inspired by Marvel Comics, showcased mutants with extraordinary abilities navigating modern society. It centered on the conflicting viewpoints of Professor X and Magneto regarding mutant-human relations, leading to divergent ideologies and alliances among mutants.

Key figures included Patrick Stewart as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, and other notable actors portraying characters like Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau/Rogue, among others.

Subsequent films such as X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse explored prequel narratives and introduced younger versions of characters like Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.