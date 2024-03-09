Multiple Disney World Locations Shut Down, Indefinitley Closed to Public

Multiple locations inside of Walt Disney World Resort remain shut down and closed off to the public.

Located inside of Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Boardwalk is known for its nostalgia, entertainment, dining, and shopping options. With its delightful blend of classic theme park vibes and modern entertainment offerings, this waterfront promenade has long been a favorite haunt for visitors seeking a leisurely escape from the thrills of a Disney World park. Lined with vibrant shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, the Boardwalk captures the essence of old-fashioned Americana while embracing the excitement of the present.

One of the most anticipated additions to the Boardwalk was the arrival of Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, a beloved culinary hotspot known for its mouthwatering delights at Disneyland Resort and Downtown Disney. Walt Disney World Resorts guests eagerly awaited the opportunity to savor these delectable treats, with the promise of an opening in 2023 igniting anticipation throughout the community. However, as the months passed, the excitement was met with a hint of disappointment as the opening faced delays.

Despite the absence of an official opening date, enthusiasts can take solace in the knowledge that the new location is still in the works, with expectations set for a later unveiling this year. While the former Boardwalk To Go stand currently lies shrouded in temporary foliage, glimpses of progress can be observed in the construction efforts underway. However, at this time, Disney World simply has not announced a date– or even a timeframe– that we can expect the new location to open. Reports from Kenny the Pirate indicate that construction is coming along nicely but that there is still work to be done.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, another noteworthy development is underway at the Boardwalk with the impending arrival of The Cake Bake Shop. Set to occupy the former space of the ESPN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn and Villas, this new establishment promises a fusion of indulgent dining experiences and delectable baked goods.

The Cake Bake Shop will boast both a table-service restaurant and a bakery counter, offering guests a diverse array of culinary delights to satisfy their palates. With its prime waterfront location and enchanting ambiance, the restaurant is poised to become a cherished destination for visitors seeking gourmet treats and elegant dining experiences amidst the whimsical backdrop of Disney’s Boardwalk.

Disney’s BoardWalk is a charming waterfront entertainment district located at Walt Disney World Resort. The location is just near the back of EPCOT. Inspired by the boardwalks of the 1920s Atlantic City, this lively area offers a delightful mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment options for visitors of all ages. Strolling along the quarter-mile promenade, guests can enjoy the nostalgic ambiance with twinkling lights, street performers, and the picturesque view of Crescent Lake.

The boardwalk boasts a diverse array of restaurants ranging from casual eateries to upscale dining experiences, serving up a variety of cuisines to satisfy every palate. Additionally, visitors can explore unique shops offering everything from souvenirs to artisanal goods.

What other Disney World locations are closed off to the public?

At this time, there are just a handful of major closures that Disney World guests should be aware of when visiting their favorite Disney park.

Magic Kingdom is currently facing two closures: Country Bear Jamboree and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to replace Splash Mountain this summer. Both of these attractions will open within a few months, but no opening date has been announced. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has the most significant closure– Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith— which is not set to reopen until the summer.

Finally, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has one attraction closed: Kali River Rapids. The water ride is expected to reopen next week on Friday, March 15.

