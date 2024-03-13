Mickey Mouse Officially Removed From Disney World

A recent viral TikTok video shows a Disney character performer in a Mickey Mouse costume sneaking out of Walt Disney World Resort.

Mickey Mouse has had quite a year so far, and we’re only three months in! The Walt Disney Company icon’s copyright expired earlier this year, making specific versions of the animated character available to the public. Steamboat Willie (1928) and its characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, joined Winnie the Pooh in the public domain.

Creatives quickly took advantage of Mickey Mouse’s newfound freedom, creating horror video games, slasher films, X-rated comic strips, and more based on Steamboat Willie. Comedian John Oliver used a black-and-white sailor Mickey Mouse costume to promote the next season of his HBO show, Last Week Tonight.

The beloved Disney character’s most recent journey occurred much closer to home. Mickey Mouse, as he appears in Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, was spotted being led through the parking lot of an Orlando Taco Bell. Ashley Derden shared this video of the otherwise unbelievable moment:

“When you clock out at 10:00 PM but have a crunchwrap craving,” Derden wrote.

In the video, a woman leads the fully costumed Mickey Mouse toward a vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot. The costume appears authentic, matching the ones used by Disney character performers at Walt Disney World Resort. The character’s friend even moves as they would on stage at the Disney parks, waving their hands joyously and never removing Mickey’s head.

The video amassed tens of thousands of views, likes, and comments. Many viewers speculated that the character performer would lose their job after taking a costume from the Disney parks.

“Someone’s getting fired tomorrow,” @jessicaekramer said.

“This is a ‘you can do anything you want on your last day’ kinda adventure and I am here for it,” @ashlyn.shirley agreed.

Some commenters pointed out that The Walt Disney Company occasionally sends characters to off-property events in Central Florida and throughout the United States.

“So, Disney sends their characters to different events,” @jaypea68 explained. “This was legit.”

“I can confirm this,” @sillysimian replied. “Once a week, characters directly from WDW would show up for a character breakfast at a camp for sick kids I worked at in [Florida].”

While it’s unclear why Mickey Mouse was at Taco Bell, the commenters are correct. Characters like Mickey & Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Disney Princesses regularly visit Central Florida and Southern California children’s hospitals

Disney also sends performers to special events like the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade in Chicago, Illinois, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Have you ever met a Disney Character outside Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, or Shanghai Disneyland? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.