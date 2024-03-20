Marvel’s Three Spider-Man Stars Officially Back for Major Movie Event

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s three Spider-Man stars are all coming back for a major movie event. Yes, that’s right, the Marvel Comics legend is returning to the big screen.

At least in the live-action sense, it all started with Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Starting with Spider-Man (2002), Maguire played Peter Parker for another two movies, Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). It would be five years later when Spidey would return, except this time Andrew Garfield would star as the New York web-slinger in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Two years after that, Spider-Man would come back once more and officially make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, helmed by Jon Watts, is lauded as the best Spider-Man live-action series of all time. Holland entered the MCU in Captain America: Civil War (2016) after being recruited by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). He later went on to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

It was in the final chapter of Holland’s Spidey story that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their roles as Peter Parker, making a whole lot of fans extremely pleased. The arrival of the actors was not a complete surprise, though. For the many months leading up to No Way Home‘s release, rumors flared almost daily about the inclusion of Maguire and Garfield thanks to the arrival of the Multiverse in the MCU.

Over the last two years, the MCU has failed to ignite such a response that No Way Home did back in late 2021. Those who are feeling fatigued by the current MCU offering from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios can now reunite with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland at a major movie event.

Commencing on April 15, Sony Pictures will officially be bringing back all eight Spider-Man films to movie theaters across the country. Spider-Man will be released on April 15, followed by Spider-Man 2 on April 22, Spider-Man 3 on April 29, The Amazing Spider-Man on April 15 or May 6, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on April 22 or May 13, Spider-Man: Homecoming on May 20, Spider-Man: Far From Home on May 27, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on June 3.

The ending of No Way Home essentially confirmed that Watts’ entire Spider-Man trilogy had been one long origin story for Peter Parker. Unlike other entries, Peter’s identity as Spider-Man was revealed to his close friends and family quite early on, but after the effects of Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) magic, everyone in the world forgot he existed. This leaves the door open for more stories in the MCU Spider-Man universe.

Tom Holland did confirm last year that talks were underway regarding Spider-Man 4, but they halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes that dominated the year. As Kevin Feige’s studio adjusts to a world that has become increasingly critical of superhero movies, and Disney CEO Bob Iger ushers in change to course correct the House of Mouse’s creative slate, there has been no concrete news of Spider-Man 4. Back in 2021, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told Fandango that another trilogy was on the way.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told the outlet. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Then, in early 2023, Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel has a story for a future Spider-Man 4 and that writers were putting “big ideas” to paper.

Presently, the MCU is not in the best shape. No Way Home marks the last time the studio did over $1 billion at the box office, and no year has replicated the success of 2019–although 2026 may prove to be a hit. Following the poor performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023), Marvel will next shift to Deadpool. The first R-rated movie of the MCU is called Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, respectively.

In 2025, the MCU will officially welcome Marvel’s First Family to the franchise when The Fantastic Four debuts. Featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing. The Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.

Will you be heading back to see the three Spider-Man stars in this movie event?