Nintendo Movie Director Addresses the Fans

The director of the next Nintendo movie, a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, has addressed the fans, assuring them there is nothing to worry about.

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto almost 40 years ago, The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most important franchises in Nintendo’s arsenal. Beloved and critically acclaimed, Link’s journeys through Hyrule have defined console generations, from The Legend of Zelda (1987) on the Nintendo Entertainment System to Breath of the Wild (2017) and Tears of the Kingdom (2023) on the Nintendo Switch.

Now, these incredible games are finally getting a theatrical adaptation produced by Miyamoto and Avi Arad alongside Sony Pictures. It will be directed by Wes Ball, most well-known for the Maze Runner trilogy of films and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024).

Related: ‘Euphoria’ Star Speaks Out on Live-Action Zelda Casting

Recently, director Wes Ball sat down with Total Film to discuss the new film. Clearly a Legend of Zelda fan, Ball opened up about what he wants to do with the upcoming Nintendo film, assuring fans they will be happy with it.

“I have this awesome idea. I’ve been thinking about it for a long freakin’ time, of how cool a Zelda movie would be… I want to fulfil people’s greatest desires. I know it’s important, this [Zelda] franchise, to people and I want it to be a serious movie. A real movie that can give people an escape.”

He continued:

“That’s the thing I want to try to create – it’s got to feel like something real. Something serious and cool but fun and whimsical.”

This idea seems to capture the tone of the Legend of Zelda games perfectly. While there is always the danger of global destruction or a powerful villain taking over the Hyrule Kingdom, there are also multiple characters and situations that lead to genuinely funny moments. And if The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is any indication, Nintendo will need that for success.

Legend of Zelda to Continue Nintendo’s Theatrical Dominance

Related: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Disrepair Ahead of Epic Universe Opening

Nintendo is setting itself up to be even more of an entertainment juggernaut with its theatrical releases. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second-highest-grossing film last year after Barbie (2023), earning over $1.36 billion. Naturally, Nintendo wants to capitalize on that.

While a Mario Bros. sequel is guaranteed already, a Legend of Zelda film is the most obvious follow-up. Not only do its high fantasy setting and epic stories translate perfectly to the big screen, but it also has multiple dynamic characters that are easy to relate to, including Link, Princess Zelda, Ganondorf, Impa, Skull Kid, and, of course, Tingle.

Related: Pokemon Going the Grand Theft Auto Route

The live-action Legend of Zelda film be a significant test for Nintendo. If it makes even half of what The Super Mario Bros. Movie made, it will almost guarantee that more franchises will soon follow, including Donkey Kong, Star Fox, Kirby, and maybe even a Luigi movie.

Who knows? Maybe we’re witnessing the beginning of the Nintendo Cinematic Universe, and fans will get a Super Smash Bros. film. Stranger cinematic universes have been created.

What other Nintendo properties would you like to see turned into films? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!