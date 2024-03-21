Johnny Depp Breaks Silence on New Abuse Allegations

Actor Johnny Depp has broken silence on new abuse allegations that recently came forward.

Though Johnny Depp found himself enthralled in court proceedings over allegations raised by ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor had finally moved on after the defamation trial that saw him a victor over Amber Heard and walked away with plans to move to Europe and continue his career in a different direction.

However, earlier this week, Lola Glaudini, best known for her role in the 2001 film Blow alongside Johnny Depp, came forward with allegations of verbal abuse against Johnny Depp. Glaudini claimed that Depp– who had just finished a run of successful films alongside Tim Burton that included Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, and Ed Wood– verbally abused her on the set of Blow.

To these allegations, a representative of Johnny Depp released a statement.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” a rep for Depp said in a statement to Deadline.

Galudini claims that Depp verbally abused her on set, including blowing up on her when he was saying his lines.

“The very first day, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point. I’m on a bear skin run in a bikini,” she recounted. “Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘Ok Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like she just told you the funniest thing over here.’ We’re in the background, the deep background, right?”

“[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha,” Glaudini said, recounting the moment. “And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fing say my lines, and you’re out fing pulling focus. You fing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fing shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’”

In addition to the comments set forth by Depp, many crewmembers also say that this story “doesn’t sound right.” Samuel Sarkar, a sound technician on Blow, contradicts what Lola says.

“As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that — and that would have been a remarkable event.”

Johnny Depp has been involved in numerous projects since his move away from Hollywood. These include involvement in projects such as Jeanne Du Barry, directing the film Modi featuring Al Pacino, and embarking on tours with his band Hollywood Vampires, comprised of Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. Notably, he also organized a tribute concert in honor of his close friend, Jeff Beck, who tragically passed away last year.

There have been rumors that the actor could return to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but there is nothing confirmed at this time. As a matter of fact, there have been a multitude of other celebrities noted for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, including Margot Robbie. At this time, Disney has not released any confirmed information.

