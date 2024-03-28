Monorail Fails at Disney World, Warning Issued

A broken Magic Kingdom Park Monorail left dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests trapped dozens of feet in the air this week. Disney cast members issued a warning to those trapped on board.

The Monorail is one of Walt Disney World Resort’s original transportation systems. Now, guests can travel throughout the Central Florida Disney park on Disney busses, Disney Skyliner gondolas, watercraft, and Minnie Vans. But there’s nothing quite like taking the Monorail to EPCOT or Magic Kingdom Park from the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort guests and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) owners also have exclusive access to the Monorail. For thousands of Walt Disney World Resort guests, it’s the first ride of the day!

“Getting around Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze on the world-famous monorail, the ‘public transport of the future,’” Walt Disney World Resort writes.

But after this week, dozens of Disney Park guests won’t have such magical memories of the Walt Disney World Monorail system. Shantell (@shantell8222 on TikTok) shared two videos of her family’s experience getting stuck on the Monorail for an extended period:

After six hours at Magic Kingdom Park, Shantell’s family was ready for a relaxing retreat. But it wasn’t in the cards.

“Once again, we do apologize for that,” a Disney cast member announced. “We are actually going to be backing up and returning to the Magic Kingdom at this time.”

The theme park guests gasped at first, then laughed hysterically.

“Back me up?!” one guest said. “Oh no!”

But the troubles didn’t end there. Once the broken Monorail arrived at Magic Kingdom Park, the doors wouldn’t open. The operator had to back up and pull back into the station to reset the system.

“Even though we arrived back to the park, the doors wouldn’t open,” Shantell wrote. “But before they announced the doors were stuck, all I said was, ‘It would be funny if the doors won’t open…’ Then everyone on the train told me not to say anything else when the train had to be backed down the track again so the doors could open.”

The sun set in the time it took for the guests to evacuate the Disney Monorail. Shantell’s family took the ferry boat back to the Transportation and Ticket Center, leaving the Disney park more exhausted than expected but with a memory that will last a lifetime!

Have you ever gotten stuck on an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.