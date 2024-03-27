Disney Guest Dangles 60 Feet Above Ground as Wind Roars

A Walt Disney World Resort guest was left dangling 60 feet above the ground this week as 30+ mph winds roared. She spoke out online after sitting in the Disney Skyliner gondola for more than 45 minutes before Disney cast members could safely evacuate her at a Skyliner station.

This “highway in the sky” is the newest addition to Walt Disney World Resort’s bus, watercraft, and Monorail transportation fleet. Though most convenient for guests staying at a Disney Skyliner Resort, anyone can board a Walt Disney World Skyliner gondola to Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT International Gateway! Disney Skyliner Resorts include Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

“Cruise around Walt Disney World Resort in style—riding incredible aerial gondolas!” Walt Disney World Resort writes . “Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day…Travel in style in a themed gondola featuring magical Disney touches and details. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites.”

On Tuesday, the Disney Skyliner shut down unexpectedly with guests on board. @cathyborn1010 was “the very last person off” the broken Disney Skyliner after sitting in the air for 45 minutes. She shared a brief video from her experience on TikTok:

“How about a Skyliner ride with 30+ mph winds?” the guest asked. “And you’re stuck!”

At this point, a pre-recorded intercom message interrupted the guest.

“Thank you for your patience,” the voice said. “We are now resuming your journey and will take flight momentarily. Thank you.”

“Yeah… All kinds of fun,” the guest quipped.

Disney Parks fans were horrified at the thought of sitting hundreds of feet above ground in a gondola amid inclement weather.

“I couldn’t. I would need the bathroom,” said @sabrinastender516.

“I would die,” @thechracquelinefoodies replied.

It’s unclear whether the Disney Skyliner shut down because of the weather or an unrelated mechanical issue. The transportation system operated normally prior to this article’s publication.

Have you ever gotten stuck on an attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.