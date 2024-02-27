Warning Issued for Disney Attraction, Multiple Guests Continually Rejected

When visiting Walt Disney World, guests expect that the thousands of dollars that they spent on their vacation will mean that they can participate in all of the offerings that the theme parks have. While Disney has attempted to be inclusive, there are some offerings that cannot be enjoyed by all equally, and although Disney has put out a few warnings, now, guests are joining in to make these warnings more known and widespread in an attempt to curb disappointment.

Recently, Disney has been actively promoting inclusivity and diversity across various aspects of their operations. This initiative spans from Disney Parks to the content produced by the Walt Disney Company, including movies and series on Disney+ and theatrical releases.

Disney has taken significant strides to prioritize inclusion within the company. During the most recent Pride Month, Disney Parks celebrated with extensive displays of murals, merchandise, and more at Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland Resort hosted Pride Nite, an After Hours event. And for Black History Month, Disney+ and ESPN are highlighting Black athletes, pilots, engineers, and more. The parks are featuring special gospel performances by Black artists, highlighting Black-owned businesses, and unveiling a limited-release Princess Tiana tiara pin.

Some have even criticized Disney for being overly progressive after learning that the upcoming live-action Snow White film, featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will not include Prince Charming, but rather a man named Jonathan. Additionally, Snow White is being played by a Latina actress and will reportedly now be a leader rather than a caretaker looking for her one true love.

At the Disney parks, such as EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we have also seen more inclusive storylines and IP being added. Now, at Magic Kingdom you can meet Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, and next year, guests will be able to ride in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction based on the Princess and the Frog IP, which replaced the previous Splash Mountain Song of the South IP, which had racial undertones.

However, it’s important to note that achieving size inclusivity isn’t always feasible in the theme parks. Certain attractions are inherently plus-size friendly due to their design, such as Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion. These rides do not have specific seats, eliminating concerns about rider width. When lap bars are used, they are not overly restrictive.

In the past, we have addressed the concerns of plus-sized riders regarding Disney attractions. Fortunately, most rides are designed to be inclusive in terms of rider size. Even Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure recently underwent changes to remove seat dividers, which used to indicate rider width. Now, the seats are flat, making size considerations less of an issue.

This discussion has gained more attention due to the challenges faced by Universal Orlando Resort, where the more thrilling nature of their attractions often necessitates additional restraints.

Nonetheless, there is one Disney ride that has posed challenges for some guests at the loading dock. TRON Lightcycle / Run, the latest attraction at Magic Kingdom, replicated from the popular coaster at Shanghai Disneyland, presents difficulties for plus-sized riders due to the locking mechanism on the ride’s back. Recently, a sign was placed in front of the attraction, cautioning guests that size may impact their ability to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run. The sign’s language has been updated to align with the website’s information: “The seating and restraints on this attraction may prevent Guests of certain body shapes or sizes from riding.”

While Disney has attempted to subtly noted that guests of certain body shapes cannot ride, there are many who do not go onto the website and read the fine print details of every ride. While there is a test seat out front of the attraction, many assume that since they can ride all of the other rides at Disney, this one is likely fine as well.

Now, other guests are attempting to spread the warning of the attraction’s size capabilities.

One Disney guest took to the internet to say, “TRON Large Calves *warning*”, they proceeded, “I rode Tron on Wednesday (it’s nothing special) and while in line I heard a lot of people worrying that they wouldn’t fit on the ride because they were on the larger side.

“Now there is a test bike just outside the line, but it was swamped with people, and I can see why some people don’t get the chance to try it so just to put some minds at rest, I’m a fairly big guy. I have a gut, and I’m 6′ dead on, and I rode it just fine HOWEVER, I saw a lot of people not being able to get on the ride because of the bar restraint that sits behind the knee, which I didn’t even know were there until I sat down on the bike.

“My advice would be if you have calves on the larger side, then definitely give those test bikes a try because I literally saw 6 people (all ladies) being sent back to the line after trying to get on the ride but were unable to pull down on the handlebars because of that chunky metal pole that holds your legs in place.

“Again, it won’t be your gut that stops you riding TRON, it will be your tricky legs.”

As the guest stated, they saw six others rejected from the ride. When this happens, the guests must return to the queue and wait for a Light Runner. Typically, guests ride a Light Cycle, which is a motorcycle-looking vehicle that provides the unique riding angle of leaning forward, which is the most unique aspect of the attraction. The Light Runner is a set of two regular seats, much like you would see on Big Thunder Mountain, and is only on two of the seven coasters.

These seats do accommodate larger guests, however, it does create a different ride style.

While the test seats could help determine if the ride is for you or not, some have pointed out that they have almost become a popular photo-op, making it tough for those wanting to use it for its intended use. One guest replied, “Just to add about the test bike outside the ride. I had to wait for AGES because people were queuing up to take photos on it, not to actually test it – small kids with their parents etc.

“Eventually, the cast member saw me and asked the photo takers to wait so I could test.

“My advice is to seek out the cast member first, in case the large queue you may experience for the test seat aren’t actually testing, just snapping pics.”

Overall, it seems that the message of this attraction being less size-inclusive than others at Disney is a tough one to spread and is continuing to turn guests away. It may be useful for Disney to erect larger, more permanent signage before guests enter the queue.

