Disney World Tells Women to “Get Back in the Kitchen”

It’s Women’s History Month, and the Central Florida Disney parks and Resorts are celebrating with limited-time food and beverage items. Each snack or drink is inspired by an iconic female Disney character or designed by a female culinary artist. But a Minnie Mouse kitchen sink ice cream sundae has fans calling Walt Disney World Resort’s dining team short-sighted.

“The Kitchen Sink” is a permanent menu item at a few favorite spots throughout Walt Disney World Resort. At Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop serves a massive silver bowl–faucet included–filled with eight scoops of different ice cream flavors, 1 1/2 cups of various warm sauces, a banana, two cupcakes, chocolate syrup, 1/2 strawberry and pineapple toppings, 1/4 cup marshmallow fluff, one brownie, one full-size candy bar, 1/2 cup maraschino cherries, tablespoons of different sprinkles, chips, nuts, coconut, and mini-candies, and an entire can of whipped cream!

Magic Kingdom Park makes things a bit more approachable. At the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street, U.S.A., guests can indulge in a Mickey Sink Sundae in a souvenir plastic “sink.” Select two flavors of scooped ice cream and hot fudge or caramel. Top it all off with whipped cream and two maraschino cherries.

For Women’s History Month, Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is offering a twist on the Mickey Sink Sundae: the Minnie Kitchen Sink Sundae. Served in a Minnie Mouse kitchen sink plastic souvenir dish, it includes a “choice of hand-scooped ice cream topped with red vanilla whipped cream, chocolate syrup, white ‘polka dot’ sprinkles, cookie ears, and a chocolate bow.” The limited-time dessert is only available through March 31.

The frozen treat is controversial as it is delicious. Disney influencer @sthooch recently spoke about the sundae on TikTok, equating it to Walt Disney World Resort telling women to “get back in the kitchen.”

“It’s just a really tacky irony that they would use a kitchen-sink-based snack on Women’s History Month, empowering women to be… equal with men,” the influencer said. “…To offer a kitchen sink for Women’s History Month, I think that’s a bad look.”

Commenters were split on the new Disney food item.

“Let’s celebrate women’s history month with ice cream in a kitchen sink as we all lose our civil rights,” @grasshopper23 wrote. “No thanks.”

“They should have done Minnie’s purse or even Cinderella’s glass slipper,” said @kn_1023. “…I definitely don’t find it appropriate for women.”

Others thought people were overreacting.

“I think we need to stop looking for things to be offended over,” @maligator_karma_mom argued. “It’s cute, yes they could have done something different, no I won’t be purchasing it I wouldn’t if it was different either.”

Disney influencer Thomas (@dappermanatee) disagreed with the new snack, but not just because it’s served in a sink.

“It does kind of give the idea that women need to stay in the kitchen…but here’s my issue,” Thomas began. “We’re treating women like second-class citizens, and now we’re going to celebrate? That’s like firing somebody and going, ‘But go enjoy your birthday party!’”

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face,” he continued. “Here’s some ice cream to show women how special they are! No, we’re not going to change laws. Ice cream!”

“It’s like a pizza party instead of an actual raise!!!!” @tinylove2.0 agreed.

Is a kitchen sink sundae an inappropriate Women’s History Month 2024 celebration? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.