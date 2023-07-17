The Best Disney Dining Tips You May Not Know!

The best Disney Dining can make a magical vacation even better. Securing my dining plans at Disney World is one of my favorite parts of the vacation planning process. Disney restaurants surpass Guest expectations, mesmerize kids, and serve delicious food.

The Disney website and Guest services at Walt Disney World Resort do a great job of answering Guest dining questions and filling you in on promotions like Disney Dining packages in 2023. If you are wondering about outdoor dining at Disney World or the best Disney dining plan to meet characters, Cast Members are glad to help. Do You Know These Disney Dining Tips and Tricks?

Do you want to iron out your Disney dining plan details before vacation? This article is about helping enhance your Disney experience from the start of the planning process. Do you know these Disney dining tips and tricks?

How Soon Can I Make Reservations for Disney Dining?

Do You Want to Eat Earlier?

Did you know an earlier arrival may result in an earlier seating time? The restaurant has no responsibility to seat you until your actual Disney dining reservation time arrives. Still, cancellations around your reservation time could result in earlier seating for your family.

Arriving early for a character dining reservation at Chef Mickey’s means you may get an earlier table or have plenty of time to unwind in the shops and lounge area outside the restaurant before your meal. Either way, you can’t lose!

Which Disney Restaurants have Character Dining? Character dining is a unique and fun Disney experience everyone should experience at least once. Disney restaurants like Hollywood and Vine in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in EPCOT World Showcase, and Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort all have character dining.

Great options are always nearby if you are looking for character dining at a Disney Resort or a Disney Park. Filter by character dining and the meal you want to enjoy on the Disney website to find the perfect character meal for your family.

No Advance Dining Reservation? Visit the Host/Hostess Stand

Even with all the dining options on the property, it is not unusual to find popular restaurants booked solid. Character dining at Disney and exclusive spots famous for Disney food, wine, and signature drinks are on many Guest dining plans. Still, sometimes canceled reservations result in empty tables that Guests can snag on a walk-up basis. While there are no guarantees, last-minute cancellations do happen.

If you are meandering around a Disney Resort and are drawn in by the aroma of a table service restaurant, ask the host/hostesses stand if there are any open tables for the evening. If the answer is “no”, it is no big deal; there are always plenty of yummy quick service dining options nearby.

How to Make a Dining Reservation at Disney World After you have drafted your Disney World touring plans, secure our table service reservation on the Disney World website. You can easily browse the menu, look at photos and learn more about the restauraunt location on the website. If you have questions, open the chat to have your questions answered by a Disney expert.

Cancellation is Free

If you see an advanced dining reservation open that your family may be interested in, go ahead and book it. Most Disney World Restaurants allow free cancellation up to 2 hours before a reservation. If you cancel within the 2 hours of your reservation means, you will be charged a cancellation fee for each person not joining your party at the reservation.

Try the Disney Signature Drinks

Don’t skip the signature drinks! The tropical lemonade at Ohana and POG juice at Boma are two of my favorite signature drinks that are included with the price of the meal with free refills. Ask about juices, lemonades, and other drinks that are included with the cost of your meal but unique to the restaurant.

Ask for Complimentary Coffee at Buffets

Some bottomless meals include coffee with dessert. Ask your server if coffee is included, and take advantage of a bit of after-dinner caffeine if the coffee is included with your meal.

Ask Lots of Questions