Disney Unveils New Food for Women’s History Month

March is just around the corner, and it’s also Women’s History Month, which honors incredible female figures of past and present, celebrates their accomplishments, and inspires young girls everywhere to dream big. Today, Disney Parks Blog announced a collection of new menu items at Walt Disney World to celebrate the occasion.

The Disney Parks are no stranger to celebrating Women’s History Month. Last year, they honored Minnie Mouse by replacing the iconic Mickey topiary outside of Disneyland with a Minnie one. They’re also known for celebrating the female executives, VPs, and all of the female Cast Members who work to make the Disney Parks as magical as they can be.

The Women’s History Month menu items were created and curated by female chefs, mixologists, pastry chefs, and more around the Walt Disney World Resort. Some also celebrate favorite female characters in the Disney canon. Here’s what will be featured throughout March.

Disney Resort Hotels

Chocolate ‘Muse’ Cake: Chocolate mousse with orange-ginger panna cotta, sugar cookie, chocolate glaze, and black currant whipped cream. (Disney’s All-Star Resorts)

Chocolate mousse with orange-ginger panna cotta, sugar cookie, chocolate glaze, and black currant whipped cream. (Disney’s All-Star Resorts) South African Vegetable Bowl: Sweet potato stew, tomato and sunflower butter, and pilau rice topped with dates, apricot achar, and a creamy avocado-tahini (Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge)

Sweet potato stew, tomato and sunflower butter, and pilau rice topped with dates, apricot achar, and a creamy avocado-tahini (Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge) How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie: Rich chocolate coconut pie with a layer of coconut haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nuts (Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort)

Rich chocolate coconut pie with a layer of coconut haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nuts (Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort) Tiana Praline Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with pecan-praline filling, vanilla buttercream, and chocolate décor (Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts)

Tropical Paradise Cheesecake: Classic cheesecake topped with passionfruit coulis, mousse, popping boba pearls, and white chocolate (Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort)

Classic cheesecake topped with passionfruit coulis, mousse, popping boba pearls, and white chocolate (Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort) Tea Time Salad: Endive and arugula salad with Earl Grey vinaigrette, strawberries, and lavender-fennel pollen-infused goat cheese (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort)

Endive and arugula salad with Earl Grey vinaigrette, strawberries, and lavender-fennel pollen-infused goat cheese (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort) Coconut Flan with passion fruit sauce, fresh passionfruit, and mango with a hibiscus tuille and edible flowers (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort)

with passion fruit sauce, fresh passionfruit, and mango with a hibiscus tuille and edible flowers (Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort) Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie: Gingerbread whoopie pie filled with latte cream (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa)

Wishing On Stars: Mango mousse with coconut-lime gelée, coconut glaze, and décor fit for a princess (Disney’s Port Orleans Resort)

Mango mousse with coconut-lime gelée, coconut glaze, and décor fit for a princess (Disney’s Port Orleans Resort) Honey-Thyme Pork Loin with Roasted Garden Vegetables: Tender pork loin with roasted garden vegetables, edible flowers, and honey-thyme reduction (Various Resorts)

Tender pork loin with roasted garden vegetables, edible flowers, and honey-thyme reduction (Various Resorts) Whiskey Tradition: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, pineapple juice, almond, agave, and angostura bitters (Various Resorts)

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, pineapple juice, almond, agave, and angostura bitters (Various Resorts) Pineapple Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. Ginger Bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint (Various Reosrts)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Peach Cobbler Whiskey Cake: Peach cobbler cake, honey vanilla bean ice cream, and brown butter whiskey caramel (Tiffins)

Peach cobbler cake, honey vanilla bean ice cream, and brown butter whiskey caramel (Tiffins) The Ginger Whiskey featuring Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey with notes of ginger and brown sugar (Tiffins)

EPCOT

Tiana Banana Pudding (Regal Eagle Smokehouse)

(Regal Eagle Smokehouse) Birria Tacos with beef, Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé (Sunshine Seasons)

with beef, Monterey jack cheese, onions, cilantro, and lime served with consommé (Sunshine Seasons) Sponge Cake: Earl Grey tea sponge cake with lavender yogurt cream (Sunshine Seasons)

Earl Grey tea sponge cake with lavender yogurt cream (Sunshine Seasons) Cold Fudge Funnel Cake with Chocolate-dipped Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Chips (Funnel Cake Stand)

with Chocolate-dipped Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Chips (Funnel Cake Stand) Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale (Pineapple Promenade)

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe (Pineapple Promenade)

3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider (Tangerine Café)

Magic Kingdom Park

Braised Beef with carrot and coriander purée, shallot jam, and horseradish gremolata (Cinderella’s Royal Table)

with carrot and coriander purée, shallot jam, and horseradish gremolata (Cinderella’s Royal Table) McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé , McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, McBride Sisters Chardonnay (Cinderella’s Royal Table)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Tiana’s Mardi Gras Milkshake: Mardi Gras king cake doughnut and a cinnamon vanilla milkshake (Hollywood Scoops)

Disney Springs

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Her Hops Beer Flight featuring beers from all women-led or owned breweries, including Robonaut Red Ale from Playalinda Brewing Co., You’re My Boy, Blue! from Brew Bus Brewing, Hakuna Matata from D9 Brewing Company, and Duke’s Cold Nose from Bold City Brewery

The Ganachery

Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry ganache enrobed in dark chocolate

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Nona’s Homestyle Meatballs: Hand-crafted Italian meatballs, Sunday gravy, basil pesto, home-made lemon ricotta, grilled focaccia, and grated pecorino Romano

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. in The Landing

Disney Encanto Familia Madrigal Blend: Special blend featuring Mirabel Madrigal

Exclusive Disney Princess Ripples

The Polite Pig

Grandma’s Beef Tips & Gravy: Pillowy bed of white rice with a creamy, smoked mushroom twist dressed in a savory, hearty, and herby tenderloin beef gravy. It is accompanied by sous vide carrots in a rosemary chicken broth and then lightly grilled with the house maple glaze with a gentle kick of spice.

Other Women’s History Month offerings are expected to be announced soon, and Disney continues to honor its female characters in different ways throughout the Parks. You can check out all of the menu details, including more information on the chefs who created them, on Disney Parks Blog. Happy Women’s History Month!