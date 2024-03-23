Disney World Influencer “Makes Child Miserable,” Shocks Guests

An influencer at Walt Disney World Resort recently drew the ire of several guests after they “made a child miserable.”

Recently, a whirlwind of controversy erupted at Walt Disney World Resort, and it wasn’t due to a malfunctioning Disney park ride or a shortage of churros. No, this time, the storm brewed from another source of conflict: an influencer. Yes, you read that right—a social media influencer found themselves at the center of a heated debate after allegedly making a child miserable during a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The incident, which unfolded like a scene from a modern-day morality play, began with a child innocently accompanying their influencer mother to the popular Disney World park. However, what followed painted a stark picture of priorities askew and values misplaced. According to eyewitness accounts, the theme park influencer appeared to be more focused on capturing the perfect shot than on the well-being of her own child.

“KID taking photos of their ‘influencer’ mother at [Disney’s Hollywood Studios] for at least 10 minutes while the kid looked miserable and the mom did all the poses,” one guest recounted.

In a place where dreams are supposed to come true and happiness is as abundant as pixie dust, the sight of a disheartened child amidst the magical splendor of Disney is certainly a sad sight to see. It begs the question: at what cost does the pursuit of social media validation come?

In a world where likes and follows hold sway, it’s all too easy to lose sight of what truly matters. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with documenting moments of joy and sharing them with the world, it becomes problematic when the quest for the perfect post eclipses genuine human connection and empathy. Children, especially, deserve to experience the magic of Disney unencumbered by the pressures of performative social media culture. Their laughter should be genuine, their smiles unforced—a reflection of the unadulterated joy that Walt Disney World Resort is renowned for fostering. After all, that’s why it’s called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The pursuit of likes and followers should never come at the expense of the well-being of loved ones, especially not the happiness of a child.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are supposed to be places that draw families together. However, all too often, they are locations of contention. There’s not one single area that can be credited with the blame for all of this, but there is something to be said about the increasing use of phones and social media. Instead of just living in the moment and enjoying time with family, people spend hours scrolling and not even paying attention to the people they’re supposed to be there with. If that’s the case, it’s easy to see why many of the small cases of Disney magic have gone by the wayside.

What do you think about the loss of human connection in Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!