Disney Guest Says Child Was Victimized

It’s no secret that a Disney Park vacation is expensive. After Disney Resort hotel room rates, food, and tickets to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s overwhelming to think about spending more on extras like souvenirs and Disney Genie+. Some guests even say Walt Disney World Resort is so infected with consumerism that it’s worsening the experience.

Rob Jones (@tvmeteorologist on TikTok) recently spoke out about his recent experience at Walt Disney World Resort in response to another user who said every American is “simply a consumer:”

“I felt exactly this way over this past week when I visited Walt Disney World,” Jones began. “It’s supposed to be The Happiest Place on Earth, but I felt like it was one of the crappiest places on earth.” (As a side note, Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth–Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth.)

Jones said he had a great time with his travel party, but the Disney theme parks left him “wanting for more.” Even worse, he felt the commercial environment victimized the young child he was with.

“It gets old pretty quick when it’s all about money, money, money, and when money is top priority,” Jones concluded. “It can be pretty disappointing when the six-year-old you’re with at Disney gets to be the victim of that.”

Other Walt Disney World Resort guests agreed.

“I remember going with my family as a teen and the entire time feeling like it was just a themed shopping mall and not getting the appeal,” @jawnjawnjawnathan wrote.

“Can’t think of anywhere I want to go less than Disney… or any other theme park,” @juanito_tallista echoed. “I was there as a teen & was annoyed by it…”

“In the US, all experiences, relationships, people are just commodities,” said @waywardadult. “Dehumanizing.”

Are you overwhelmed by consumerism at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.