Disney World Books Hotel Room With No Bed, Guest Speaks Out

A guest shared their very disappointing Walt Disney World hotel experience

There are over 32 different hotel resorts featured at the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning guests will have just as difficult of a time choosing where to stay as they will deciding which park to visit. There is a wide range of options among the dozens of options, ranging from value-priced hotels to luxury-class resorts. Some of the most iconic resorts at Walt Disney World are the original hotels opened alongside Magic Kingdom in 1971, like Disney’s Polynesian Village and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Other iconic Walt Disney World hotels include Disney’s BoardWalk, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

However, these hotels will set you back a pretty penny, with most starting at at least $600 per night.

This is where the “cheaper” hotels come into play

While other hotels like Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movies and All-Star Sports Resorts offer guests cheaper alternatives, they’re still not “cheap” by any normal definition of the word. Guests staying here will still be shelling out around $200 per night to stay here, but when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” guests must be prepared to spend some serious cash. One of our favorite options when it comes to “cheaper” lodging is Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, which is broken up into two distinct hotel locations.

These high price points are the reason why we expect our hotel experience to be practically perfect in every way, and for the most part, it is.

These two locations are known as Port Orleans Riverside and Port Orleans French Quarter, each offering its own unique amenities, vibes, atmospheres, and features.

We recently stayed at Port Orleans French Quarter and were absolutely impressed with the quality of the rooms and service, as well as the food offered at the dining hall. However, one guest shared their unfortunate experience while staying at Port Orleans Riverside on social media, sharing a truly bizarre photo on Reddit.

As you can see, the guest shared a photo of their bed, although it really wasn’t much of a bed as it was missing th entire frame. In the comment section, guests and fans alike were quick to point out how truly weird this situation was, encouraging them to approach the front desk of the hotel to get the issue straightened out. Guests were also quick to notice how dirty the carpeted floors appeared in the photo.

We’re bewildered as to how a bed at any Walt Disney World resort would be missing the bed frame. This specific guest was staying at Parterre Place, which is far more expensive than a standard room at Port Orleans Riverside.

Anytime guests are less than satisfied with their Disney experience, whether that be dining at a restaurant, staying at the hotels, or enjoying a day at the parks, they are always able and encouraged to approach cast members for assistance. Disney World employs some of the best of the best when it comes to its employees, and we truly have never had an issue getting something resolved while at any of the Disney theme parks.

