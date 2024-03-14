Disney World Guests Told To Steer Clear of Theme Park

In a move that’s turning heads across the Walt Disney World Resort community, guests are being urged to rethink their plans for the upcoming spring season. With anticipation building for warmer weather and blossoming flowers, one of Disney World’s most beloved theme parks is becoming the center of attention – but it might not be for the reason you’d expect.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, renowned for its immersive Star Wars experiences and blockbuster attractions, has already set the stage for a potentially chaotic May 4 celebration. Months in advance, all park reservations for this day have been snapped up, leaving many fans scrambling for alternatives.

The allure of May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, has reached unprecedented levels, sparking fears of overcrowding and long wait times. Disney World guests are advised to consider alternative plans for this date to avoid potential disappointment, as the expectation is that Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be packed all weekend long with Star Wars enthusiasts who are hoping to get a ride of Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run in Galaxy’s Edge, as well as Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in the Disney World park.

While the prospect of celebrating Star Wars Day at Hollywood Studios may seem enticing, the reality of navigating through throngs of fellow enthusiasts could prove daunting for some. As such, Disney park guests are encouraged to explore other options– including visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom– within the expansive Walt Disney World Resort.

From the enchanting wonders of Magic Kingdom to the futuristic delights of EPCOT, there are countless opportunities for adventure and excitement beyond the confines of Hollywood Studios. By broadening their horizons, guests can ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience, free from the constraints of overcrowding. For those determined to partake in the festivities at Hollywood Studios, careful planning and strategic maneuvering will be essential. Arriving early, utilizing Disney’s virtual queue system, and making dining reservations well in advance can help mitigate the challenges posed by the anticipated crowds.

Keep in mind that Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane reservations are likely to sell out quickly on May 4. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rise of Resistance has no more Individual Lightning Lane passes available very early in the morning, so you’ll have to be quick to utilize the virtual services on the My Disney Experience app.

At this time, Disney has not announced official plans for the day. The planDisney website has this to say about this year’s upcoming event:

“The Resistance has not yet announced any plans for May 4, 2024. Perhaps the secret plans are safely tucked away inside an R-Series Astromech droid until they can reach Mickey and Minnie! That being said, May the Fourth is indeed a special day for Star Wars fans to be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! That day typically draws a large crowd of Guests who aspire to both the light and dark sides of the Force. It is truly a unique day to see the most faithful fandom on full display! Last year, the day was celebrated with the release of exclusive merchandise, special Star Wars-inspired treats, and unique digital downloads available to Guests. News regarding May the Fourth celebrations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will most likely be announced via the Disney Parks Blog.”

At this time, there are no further updates to share.

Have you ever visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Star Wars Day? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!