Disney Is Going Anti-Woke, Says Report

Last week, a representative for The Walt Disney Company said activist investor Nelson Peltz was clearly unfit to run a creative company after the billionaire Wendy’s executive went on another anti-woke media tirade. And fans are paying attention.

Peltz is immersed in a proxy war against The Walt Disney Company board, backed by former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo and former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter. In an interview with The Financial Times last week, the Trian Partners executive expressed discontent with the directory of Disney movies, citing The Marvels (2023) and Black Panther (2018) as examples.

“Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that?” Peltz asked. “Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?”

“People go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained,” he continued. “They don’t go to get a message.

The infamously-conservative Perlmutter echoed Peltz’s sentiments during his time at Marvel Studios. Disney CEO Bob Iger alleged that he forced Perlmutter to greenlight more diverse Marvel Studios films after the disgraced executive said, “Female superheroes never drive big box office.” Iger insisted the Marvel Cinematic Universe expand beyond white men.

Unsurprisingly, Peltz isn’t a fan of current Marvel head Kevin Feige. He suggested the executive wouldn’t stay in power long should shareholders vote in favor of a board takeover on April 3.

Disney fans on both sides reacted strongly to Peltz’s comments.

“He’s right,” @capital_punx argued on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s just a forced lecture by some nerds that think they are morally superior to everyone.”

But most social media users found Peltz’s comments deplorable.

“I appreciate the diversity and representation in Marvel’s films,” said @JacobAn95974787. “It’s important for all audiences to see themselves reflected on screen. Thank you, Marvel, for creating inclusive and empowering content.”

“‘Why do I need an all-black cast’ when that was one of their most successful films and only one to get an above the line Oscar nom,” @nnocera2580 wrote, referring to Black Panther’s nomination for the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture of the Year.

“Only a black cast franchise can bring in over $2 BILLION dollars with just 2 films (with a dead lead mind you) & rich old white men who made all that money of black talent will still cry ‘but but why blacks?’” @MelikeYzzz echoed. “He’s trying to get the “anti-woke” folks to blindly back his takeover.”

Influential advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services backs Nelson Peltz and Trian Partners. At the same time, The Walt Disney Company’s current CEO, Bob Iger, has received public endorsement from nine Disney heirs and countless public figures. The proxy war comes to a head with a shareholder vote on April 3; follow Inside the Magic for breaking updates on the attempted Disney takeover.

