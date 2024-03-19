“Cancel The Whole Thing,” Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Dead

As Disney attempts to make its live-action Snow White work, it seems the film may be left dead in the water.

The triumph of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) paved the way for the establishment of the Walt Disney Studios as an entertainment industry juggernaut. buoyed by the success of their inaugural animated feature, Disney continued to push the boundaries of animation with subsequent classics such as Cinderella (1950), The Lion King (1994), Frozen (2013), and Encanto (2021), among others. The Disney brand, synonymous with creativity, innovation, and storytelling excellence, owes much of its legacy to the groundbreaking achievement of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Now, nearly 86 years later, Disney is poised to produce a live-action adaptation of the film, which hasn’t been without controversy.

Rachel Zegler, set to portray the Disney princess, sparked controversy with some surprisingly negative remarks about the film, including divulging changes that irked many fans. Though Zegler has since softened her stance, dubbing the Disney princess “iconic,” a sense of uncertainty lingers among fans regarding the film.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said. “…I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years…”

One fan recently shared with Inside the Magic that the “classic should remain the same.”

“It doesn’t need to be made into a live action movie it’s a classic it should remain the same to Stars don’t have their hearts in it they shouldn’t do it I say leave it alone it was one of the first movies I saw when I was a young guy and I still like it today leave it alone it’ll stand the time all by yourself please leave it alone,” John W. said.

The movie faces a full-year delay, now slated for release on March 21, 2025, but one fans says that Disney should just shelve it altogether.

“You might as well shelf it. Rachel Zegler has tainted the whole d*mn thing beyond repair…and CGI dwarves? All because a millionaire little person complained, therefore killing seven jobs,” Cheryl C. said.

Yet another agreed, saying that Disney is just using the “Snow White” name to promote a “very different” story.

“What Disney has done is use the name of a wonderful movie to promote a story that is very different. Make your silly movie but don’t denigrate the original. Give it a name of its own and see if it stands up. The didn’t call it Romeo and Juliette when they made West Side Story,” Steve said.

Directed by Marc Webb, Rachel Zegler will star alongside Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan) in the film, but it may very well be dead in the water in terms of its ability to make substantial money at the box office.

Disney recently changed the 1937 version of Snow White

Disney’s restoration and re-release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) in 4K format represent a historic moment for animation enthusiasts and Disney devotees alike. This beloved classic, which blazed the trail for feature-length animated films, holds a significant position in cinematic lore. With its captivating storyline, iconic characters, and pioneering animation techniques, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs laid the cornerstone for the Disney empire as we know it today.

Disney first unveiled the restored 4K rendition of this timeless gem back in October, offering audiences the chance to immerse themselves in the magic of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with unparalleled clarity and detail. Now, its broad release on Blu-Ray on March 13, 2024, not only serves as a celebration but also as an homage to this classic masterpiece.

Emerging amidst the turbulence of the 1930s, an era marked by economic upheaval and global unrest, Walt Disney’s ambitious undertaking to create a full-length animated feature seemed nothing short of audacious. However, armed with unyielding determination and visionary ingenuity, Disney embarked on a journey that would forever alter the animation landscape. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was more than just a movie; it was a groundbreaking triumph that challenged conventional wisdom and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs heralded a new era of animated storytelling. Prior to its debut, animation was predominantly confined to short films and cartoons. However, Disney’s bold vision revolutionized the medium, demonstrating that animation could sustain a feature-length narrative filled with depth, emotion, and resonance. The film’s success not only cemented Walt Disney’s reputation as an animation pioneer but also laid the groundwork for future Disney classics.

