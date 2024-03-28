Disney Cast Member Slammed for Giving Influencer Special Treatment

A controversial Disney live streamer is under fire again after a Disney cast member allegedly offered her a Disability Access Service (DAS) Pass. Social media users accused the Disneyland Resort employee of inappropriately using DAS to give a Disney influencer special treatment.

Disney Park guests with disabilities that prevent them from waiting in lengthy lines are eligible for DAS; conditions resolved by a mobility aid aren’t eligible. After registering online with DAS Advance or at theme park Guest Services, guests can digitally select an attraction to wait for. The Disneyland Resort app provides a return time that equates to waiting in the standby queue. DAS Pass users can scan their Magicband+ or theme park ticket and enter through the attraction’s Lightning Lane queue when it’s time.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have recently cracked down on DAS usage after some guests abused the system to avoid purchasing Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes. This makes it more difficult and bureaucratic for guests who need DAS Passes to obtain them.

On Wednesday, some Disney Parks fans accused an infamous live streamer of conspiring with a Disney cast member to abuse DAS. Sarah of @soulful.sarahtonin previously drew ire for doing a racist comedy bit at Disneyland Park while streaming on TikTok. Viewers say a Disney cast member offered her free Lightning Lane access via DAS.

Redditor u/ZucchiniJo shared this screen recording from one of Sarah’s live streams. “I love your outfit; it’s so cute,” the Disney cast member said. “Do you have a DAS? I was going to say I can just get you on.”

Cast Members offering DAS

“Thank you,” Sarah laughed in response. “I got you.”

Sarah appeared to have a DAS Pass return time already, meaning she did nothing wrong in this situation. However, many Disney Parks fans were upset with the cast member for offering to abuse disability access service to give an influencer special treatment.

“Honestly any [cast member] that gives a streamer special treatment is trash,” u/ZucchniJo wrote. “Seen it so many times.”

“That’s bad. Real bad,” u/Right_Philosophy_882 agreed. “[Cast member] could be terminated for that.”

“This cast member should definitely be removed from the company, love [cast members] but you can’t offer DAS just because you have a ‘cute outfit,’” said u/ZealousidealAd714. “My bestie is a disabled ✨queen✨ but [cast members] discriminate her disability ALL THE TIME because she ‘doesn’t look it.’”

This isn’t the first live-streamed conflict between a Disney cast member and a content creator. In 2022, a Walt Disney World Resort cast member accused a live streamer of nearly costing her her job. The influencer handed the Disney cast member cash on camera after she gave them a “magical moment,” but non-tipped employees aren’t allowed to accept money from guests. She turned the money in and spoke to leadership about the incident but said the live streamer threatened her livelihood.

Should a DAS Pass be used for a “magical moment” at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.